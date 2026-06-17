Liberia: U.S.$600m Dugbe Gold Investment Signals New Chapter for Mining Sector

The country's mining sector could be on the cusp of a major transformation following a commitment by Mansa Resources Limited and its international partners to invest approximately US$600 million in the development of the Dugbe Gold Project in Sinoe County, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in West Africa.

The announcement, made following a high-level meeting with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and senior government officials on Tuesday, June 16, represents one of the most significant private-sector investment commitments since the Boakai administration took office and could become a defining project in the government's efforts to attract foreign direct investment under its ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Beyond the headline investment figure, many say the project could have far-reaching implications for employment, government revenue generation, infrastructure development, local business growth, and investor confidence in Liberia's natural resource sector.

The latest development follows Mansa Resources Limited's acquisition of Pasofino Gold Limited in February 2026, a transaction that gave the company full ownership and operational control of the Dugbe Gold Project.

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The acquisition was backed by two prominent international investors--Nioko Resources Corporation and Orion Resource Partners--both of whom have extensive experience financing large-scale mining ventures globally.

The transaction was viewed by industry observers as a strong vote of confidence in Liberia's mining potential at a time when competition for international mining investment is increasing across Africa.

Mansa Resources has since emerged as the lead developer of the project and is positioning Dugbe as a cornerstone investment in its global portfolio.

Addressing journalists after meeting President Boakai, Mansa Resources Chief Executive Officer Sebastien de Montessus reaffirmed the company's commitment to advancing the project.

"We wanted to reiterate to the President and the Cabinet that Mansa Resources is committed to the development of the Dugbe Project," de Montessus said.

"We're talking about a US$600 million investment over the next two to two-and-a-half years. That will create between 1,000 and 2,000 direct jobs for the mine and obviously many more indirect jobs."

Located in southeastern Liberia's Sinoe County, the Dugbe Gold Project sits within the highly prospective Birimian geological belt, one of West Africa's most productive gold-bearing formations.

The same geological corridor stretches across several countries including Ghana, Mali, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea, home to some of Africa's largest gold mines.

According to available resource estimates, Dugbe contains approximately 3.9 million ounces of gold, making it one of Liberia's most significant undeveloped mineral assets.

For years, the project remained in the exploration and development stage, constrained by financing requirements, ownership transitions, and broader market conditions.

The entry of Mansa Resources and its financial partners now appears to have accelerated the project's pathway toward production.

The company plans to complete an updated feasibility study during the second half of 2026 before making a Final Investment Decision later this year.

If approved, construction activities could begin shortly thereafter.

The significance of the project extends well beyond gold production.

The investment comes at a critical moment as the government seeks to diversify economic growth, expand employment opportunities, and increase domestic revenue generation.

Mining remains one of the country's most important economic sectors, accounting for a substantial share of exports and foreign exchange earnings.

However, many existing mining operations are concentrated in iron ore production.

The development of a major gold mine would broaden the country's mineral portfolio and reduce dependence on a limited number of commodities.

Economic analysts note that a US$600 million investment is substantial by Liberian standards.

The project has the potential to generate significant economic activity during both construction and operations.

According to company projections, construction could employ up to 2,000 workers, while approximately 1,000 permanent jobs would be maintained once production begins.

When suppliers, contractors, transport providers, catering services, security firms, and other support industries are included, total employment could rise to between 4,000 and 5,000 jobs.

"We are here for the long term," de Montessus said. "We expect the mine to operate for at least two decades, generating significant revenue for the government while helping to develop infrastructure, education, training programs, and opportunities for Liberians."

The announcement also carries political significance for President Boakai.

Since taking office, the President has repeatedly emphasized the need to attract responsible foreign investment as a means of creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

The administration's ARREST Agenda identifies investment promotion as a critical pillar of economic transformation.

The Dugbe project is therefore being viewed as an early indicator of the government's ability to attract large-scale investors.

Orion Resource Partners Investment Manager Michael Wertniak directly linked the investment to the President's outreach efforts.

"The President encouraged American investors to bring capital to Liberia's mining sector," Wertniak said.

"I told him that while it may have taken us nearly a year to answer that call, we are here now and excited to support the next chapter of growth for Liberia."

The remarks suggest that Liberia's ongoing efforts to position itself as an investment destination may be beginning to yield tangible results.

One of the most closely watched aspects of the project will be its commitment to local participation.

Historically, mining projects across Africa have faced criticism when local communities perceive that benefits are concentrated among foreign investors or a limited segment of the population.

Mansa Resources has sought to address those concerns by committing to significant Liberian participation.

"We want Liberians to be the primary beneficiaries of this investment," de Montessus said.

"Our objective is that between 90 and 95 percent of the workforce will ultimately be Liberian. Education, training and jobs remain our first priority."

If achieved, such participation levels could make the project one of the most significant employers in southeastern Liberia.

Beyond direct employment, local content provisions could create opportunities for Liberian-owned businesses to provide goods and services ranging from transportation and logistics to construction, hospitality, catering, and maintenance.

"There will be numerous companies involved in supporting the development of this project," Wertniak said. "We look forward to working with local businesses and entrepreneurs so they can play an important role in building the mine and contributing to Liberia's economic growth."

Despite widespread optimism surrounding the project, environmental and social considerations are expected to remain central to discussions moving forward.

Large-scale mining developments often bring concerns related to land use, environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, water management, and community impacts.

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The Dugbe concession is located in an environmentally sensitive region of southeastern Liberia, making environmental stewardship particularly important.

Officials from Orion Resource Partners emphasized that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards will be integral to project development.

Their commitment reflects growing international investor expectations that mining projects adhere to globally recognized sustainability standards.

For Liberia, ensuring that economic benefits are balanced with environmental protection will likely be a key factor in maintaining public support for the project.

If developed according to schedule, the Dugbe Gold Project could become one of Liberia's most important economic assets over the next two decades.

The project is expected to generate substantial government revenues through taxes, royalties, fees, payroll contributions, and local procurement spending.

It could also stimulate infrastructure development in southeastern Liberia, where roads, utilities, communications systems, and community services often remain underdeveloped.

For Sinoe County in particular, the project offers the prospect of new economic opportunities, expanded employment, and increased local business activity.

While significant work remains before production begins, the scale of the commitment has already elevated Dugbe from a promising mineral prospect to a potentially transformative national investment.

For a country seeking to accelerate economic growth, attract foreign capital, and create jobs, the US$600 million commitment represents more than a mining project--it signals renewed investor confidence in Liberia's economic future and the possibility of a new era for the country's mineral sector.