Somalia: Somaliland President Receives Prestigious Friends of Zion Award

Jerusalem — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro was awarded the prestigious Friends of Zion Award in Jerusalem on Tuesday, becoming one of a select group of international leaders recognized for strengthening ties with Israel and promoting cooperation between peoples and nations.

The award was presented during a special ceremony and gala dinner at the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem, attended by senior Israeli officials, members of the Somaliland delegation and representatives of the Friends of Zion organization.

Receiving the honor, President Irro described the award as a symbol of the growing relationship between Somaliland and Israel and reaffirmed his government's commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two sides.

"It is a great honor for me to receive the Friends of Zion Award. I am deeply moved and grateful for this recognition," President Irro said during the ceremony.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This award symbolizes the growing friendship between Somaliland and Israel. We are committed to further deepening ties between our peoples and building a future based on cooperation, mutual respect and friendship. I thank Dr. Mike Evans and Friends of Zion for this distinguished honor."

Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, praised President Irro's leadership and Somaliland's efforts to expand relations with Israel.

"At a time when Israel faces complex security and diplomatic challenges, friendship carries special significance," Evans said.

"President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi has demonstrated leadership and vision in advancing relations with Israel and strengthening the bonds between our peoples. The decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem sends a clear message of friendship and cooperation."

Evans also said he intends to raise the issue of U.S. recognition of Somaliland with U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing support for Somaliland's growing international engagement.

The award ceremony formed part of President Irro's historic visit to Israel, which has included meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, cabinet ministers, business leaders and investors.

During the visit, the two sides have discussed expanding cooperation in security, trade, investment, technology, renewable energy, agriculture, water management and economic development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Friends of Zion officials, the award was established by the late Israeli President Shimon Peres, who served as the organization's international chairman. Over the years, it has been presented to approximately two dozen world leaders who have strengthened relations with Israel, including U.S. President Donald Trump, former U.S. President George W. Bush and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center, founded by Evans in Jerusalem in 2015, serves as a museum and educational institution dedicated to highlighting support for Israel throughout history and promoting dialogue, cooperation and international partnerships.

Somaliland officials said the award reflects the growing strategic partnership between Somaliland and Israel and recognition of Somaliland's role in promoting peace, democratic governance, religious coexistence and stability in the Horn of Africa.

The recognition is also seen as a significant diplomatic milestone for Somaliland, whose government has increasingly expanded international engagement and sought stronger political and economic partnerships around the world.

President Irro's visit to Israel is widely regarded as one of Somaliland's most consequential diplomatic missions in recent years and comes amid growing cooperation between Hargeisa and Jerusalem across a range of strategic sectors.

The award ceremony concluded with President Irro receiving the Friends of Zion Award before an audience of diplomats, officials and invited guests, marking another landmark moment in the evolving relationship between Somaliland and Israel.

Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat News Desk.