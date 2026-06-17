Rwanda: Transfers - Mass Exodus At Bugesera As Police Secures Trio

Police FC have taken significant steps to stabilise and reinforce their squad ahead of the upcoming BK Pro League season, securing contract extensions for three key players and completing the signing of promising midfielder Valua Byishimo from Bugesera FC.

Among those who have signed new deals, club captain Eric Zidane Nsabimana has committed his future to the club by inking a one-year contract extension.

In addition, Nigerian defender David Chimezie has also agreed to an extension, while Simeo Iradukunda and goalie Patient Niyongira have each signed two-year deals.

The renewals underline the club's intention to maintain squad continuity and retain experienced players who understand the club's philosophy.

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In terms of new arrivals, Police FC are said to have finalised the acquisition of Valua Byishimo, one of Bugesera FC's standout young midfielders.

The 20-year-old has reportedly signed a two-year contract, with sources close to the deal confirming that Bugesera received over Rwf20 million as transfer compensation for the remaining two years on his contract.

Byishimo is expected to add energy, ball progression, and long-term quality to Police FC's midfield.

Meanwhile, Bugesera FC are reportedly bracing for the departure of seven players as part of their squad overhaul.

Those expected to be released include Farouk Saifi, Ssentongo Ruhinda, Jean Paul Cyiza, Daniel Barnabas, Reuben Bala, Ibrahim Silue, and Danny Muvunyi, alongside the sale of Byishimo.

Elsewhere, AS Kigali have strengthened their squad with two notable signings. Striker Daniel Ikpi has joined on a two-year deal after scoring 13 goals for Sunrise FC and helping them secure promotion from the second division.

The Citizens have also added midfielder Alexandre Munyemana from Etoile de l'Est to bolster their midfield options ahead of the new season.