Nigeria: Navy Uncovers Hidden Crude Oil Storage Site, Recovers 17,000 Litres in Delta

The Nigerian Navy has recorded another operational success under Operation Delta Sentinel with the discovery of a concealed crude oil storage site used for illegal oil theft activities in the Niger Delta.

Director of Naval Information, Navy Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, noting that personnel recovered about 17,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil from the site.

According to him, the operation was carried out by personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta following actionable intelligence on suspected crude oil theft around the Ugbokodo Creek area of Delta State.

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He said the operation was supported by aerial surveillance, which helped naval operatives conduct a detailed search of the area.

"Although the location initially appeared free of suspicious activity, further observation and analysis of drone imagery revealed a large freshly dug reservoir deliberately concealed beneath leaves, planks, wood and thick vegetation to avoid detection," the statement said.

Further search of the site led to the discovery of approximately 17,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil stored in the camouflaged reservoir.

The Navy said the site showed clear indications of recent illegal activity and was being used as a temporary storage point within an oil theft network.

According to the statement, the discovery highlights the increasingly sophisticated methods used by criminal elements to sustain crude oil theft operations in the region.

It added that the integration of intelligence-led operations and aerial surveillance has improved the Navy's ability to detect and disrupt such activities.

The recovered crude oil, the storage site and associated materials were handled in line with operational procedures, the Navy said.

The Nigerian Navy reiterated its commitment to sustained operations under Operation Delta Sentinel, aimed at protecting critical national assets and curbing crude oil theft through intelligence-driven and coordinated efforts.