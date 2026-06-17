Nigeria: Abiodun Engendered Peace in Ogun - Akinmade

The Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, has attributed the enduring peace and stability being enjoyed across Ogun State to the deliberate policies and strategic interventions of Governor Dapo Abiodun aimed at fostering security, social harmony, and sustainable development.

Akinmade made this known on Tuesday during a press conference in Abeokuta on the achievements of the Abiodun administration over the past seven years, noting that peace remains one of the administration's most significant accomplishments.

According to him, the governor's commitment to maintaining a peaceful and secure environment has laid the foundation for unprecedented socio-economic growth and infrastructural development across the state.

"One thing you cannot take away from this administration is the peace and stability that we are enjoying in Ogun State. Anywhere you go in the state, you can breathe the air of freedom, safety, and peace.

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"This did not happen by accident. It is the result of deliberate government policies and sustained efforts aimed at creating an enabling environment where businesses can thrive, investments can flourish, and citizens can live productively," he said.

Akinmade explained that the state's peaceful atmosphere has continued to attract local and foreign investors, leading to the establishment of new industries and the expansion of existing businesses. He noted that these developments have translated into job creation and significant economic growth.

He revealed that Ogun State's economy has grown remarkably from about N3 trillion to N17 trillion under Governor Abiodun's leadership, positioning the state among the fastest-growing economies in Nigeria.

The governor's aide stated that the administration's ISEYA development agenda has served as the blueprint for delivering critical infrastructure, improving social services, advancing quality education, empowering youths and women, and boosting agricultural productivity.

Highlighting achievements in infrastructure, Akinmade said the administration has constructed, reconstructed, and rehabilitated over 1,700 kilometres of roads across the state's 20 local government areas, significantly improving connectivity and economic activity.

He also pointed to the development of new housing estates in major towns across the state, designed to accommodate different categories of residents and support the growing population driven by increased economic activity.

On aviation infrastructure, he described the newly constructed airport as a world-class facility equipped with modern aviation technology, noting that it recently facilitated the airlift of Ogun State pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

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Akinmade further observed that the administration has recorded notable achievements in agriculture, youth and women empowerment, ICT development, and skills acquisition. He cited the establishment of Ogun TechHub as one of the government's strategic investments in technology and innovation, helping to nurture a new generation of digitally skilled youths.

The Special Adviser also commended Governor Abiodun for completing several abandoned projects inherited from previous administrations, saying the decision reflected prudent management of public resources and a commitment to ensuring that projects with direct benefits to the people were not left unfinished.

He maintained that Governor Abiodun has surpassed expectations in governance and service delivery, adding that the governor remains focused on ensuring that Ogun State is left in a far better condition than he met it before the expiration of his tenure on 29 May 2027.

"Governor Abiodun is committed to consolidating on the gains already recorded and ensuring that the state continues on the path of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development. His goal is to leave Ogun State better, stronger, and more competitive than he met it," Akinmade stated.