Nigeria: FG, Stakeholders Adopt Hybrid Model to Revive Nigeria's Long-Stalled Dso Project

The Federal Government and key stakeholders in Nigeria's broadcasting sector have agreed on a hybrid digital broadcasting model as part of renewed efforts to revive and accelerate the long-delayed Digital Switch Over (DSO) programme.

The agreement was reached at a high-level stakeholder engagement convened by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, held in Abuja.

The meeting brought together 128 participants drawn from across the broadcasting value chain, including regulators, broadcasters, signal distributors, set-top box manufacturers, content producers, satellite operators, and industry associations.

The session was chaired by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, who described the DSO initiative as a key pillar of Nigeria's digital transformation and broader economic development agenda.

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In his opening remarks, Idris stressed that the engagement was not a contest among competing interests but a collaborative effort to strengthen Nigeria's broadcasting ecosystem.

He noted that the Digital Switch Over programme extends beyond technology deployment, describing it as a major economic transformation initiative with far-reaching implications for broadcasting, content creation, manufacturing, advertising, and digital innovation.

According to him, the success of the project will be measured not only by infrastructure rollout, but also by its impact on jobs, investment inflows, local content development, and opportunities for future generations.

"We are not here for winners and losers. We are here to ensure that national interest remains paramount," he said.

The Minister acknowledged concerns about past gaps in consultation but assured stakeholders that ongoing engagement would help build consensus and strengthen confidence in the implementation process.

He urged participants to approach discussions constructively, emphasising that the ultimate goal is to deliver value to Nigerians and reposition the country's broadcasting sector for growth.

The Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mr Charles Ebuebu, described the stakeholder engagement as "iconic," noting that it represents a significant step toward resolving long-standing challenges with the DSO project.

He said Nigeria had spent over a decade on the digital migration journey, with multiple missed deadlines. Still, he expressed optimism that a clearer and more realistic implementation framework was now emerging.

According to him, the commission, in collaboration with stakeholders, is working to develop a sustainable model that ensures return on investment for industry players while delivering measurable benefits to the nation.

He added that the outcome of the consultation process would serve as the basis for a unified implementation and communication strategy going forward.

Also, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT), Mrs Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, said the DSO programme is part of broader federal efforts to build a resilient and inclusive broadcasting ecosystem.

She explained that government investments have supported the expansion of satellite coverage, national call centres, and regional production studios to improve nationwide content distribution.

According to her, the initiative is also designed to ensure that Nigerian broadcasting reflects the country's linguistic and cultural diversity while expanding opportunities for content creators.

"We are not departing from the original plan. We are innovating on how it is implemented," she said, adding that access to production facilities across geopolitical zones will reduce dependence on major urban centres.

At the end of deliberations, stakeholders unanimously agreed that the DSO remains a critical national priority and must be pursued with renewed urgency.

A major outcome of the meeting was the adoption of a hybrid broadcasting model, which integrates Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT), Direct-to-Home (DTH) satellite services, and digital application-based platforms.

Participants agreed that DTT must remain a core component of Nigeria's broadcasting architecture, even as alternative delivery platforms are expanded to improve reach and accessibility.

Other areas of consensus included the need for stronger regulatory certainty, improved investor confidence, expanded stakeholder engagement, and greater emphasis on local content development and manufacturing.

The meeting also resolved to reconstitute the DSO Digital Implementation Team (DIGITEAM) to provide a more structured coordination framework for the rollout process.

Stakeholders further called for stronger protection of investments made by set-top box manufacturers and other operators within the DSO ecosystem.

NBC was also urged to intensify consultations on technical standards, carriage agreements, and regulatory frameworks to ensure smooth implementation.

Participants welcomed ongoing efforts by NBC and the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) to develop a sustainable business model that will improve audience measurement and boost advertising revenue across the broadcast sector.

Stakeholders also emphasised the need to expand local content production, strengthen indigenous participation, and create employment opportunities across the digital broadcasting value chain.

NIGCOMSAT assured stakeholders of stable satellite coverage for the DSO platform, noting that backup arrangements with alternative satellite operators have been put in place to guarantee uninterrupted service delivery nationwide.

The arrangement, according to the communique, also eliminates the need for dish realignment, ensuring continuity of service across Nigeria.

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Stakeholders agreed that engagement on the DSO rollout will now be conducted quarterly to ensure continuous alignment, transparency, and effective coordination across the sector.

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, is expected to reconstitute DIGITEAM as a formal stakeholder coordination platform.

NBC will continue consultations with industry operators, particularly set-top box manufacturers, to address concerns around investment protection and participation.

The commission, working with DIGITEAM, will also develop a revised implementation framework defining the roles of national, regional, state, and community broadcasters within the hybrid model.

NBC and ARCON are expected to finalise a comprehensive business model to strengthen audience measurement systems and improve revenue generation across the sector.

Other planned actions include promoting local manufacturing, addressing market distortions, and intensifying public sensitisation on the DSO programme.

Stakeholders reaffirmed their collective commitment to the successful implementation of the DSO programme, describing it as essential to transforming Nigeria's broadcasting industry and unlocking new opportunities for economic growth.

The communique was signed by members of the rapporteur team drawn from the NBC, Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), media consultancy, and the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.