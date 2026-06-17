Nigeria: 2027 - Tinubu Will Shame Critics, Opposition - Matawalle

Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, has declared that critics and those opposing the leadership of President Bola Tinubu will be put to shame by the outcome of the 2027 elections.

Matawalle made the remarks in his solidarity message represented through his special adviser on Politics, HonIbrahim Maigandi Danmalikin Gidan Goga, at the Contact and Sensitisation retreat organised by Northwest Tunubu/Matawalle Peace and Unity Initiatives yesterday in Sokoto.

He condemned Tinubu's critics, describing them as perpetrators of falsehood, lies, mischief, and propaganda aimed at tarnishing the good image of Mr President and his administration.

He said their lies and mischievous propaganda will not in any way affect Mr President's positive stewardship and giant strides in developmental transformations.

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According to him, President Tinubu is still among the best leaders, with people's interests at heart, and has delivered selfless service, confronting nations' challenges, especially tackling insecurity and poor governance inherited from past administrations.

He said Tinubu ensured the execution of laudable projects across all sectors, with adequate support from the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to confront security challenges bedevilling the nation, particularly the North, which was enmeshed in them.

Matawalle added that Tunibu prioritised economic, educational, human, and capital development for national growth, which would ease citizens' suffering and accelerate poverty reduction.

According to him, " It was a surprise that some group of Nigerians partners with some individuals on tarnishing the image of Mr President despite his efforts for the country's peaceful coexistence, unity and progress.

" The scrupulous elements have engaged youths with no focus and visions for national development, spreading falsehood, promoting negative propaganda against the office of Mr President and criticising the President's good performance for their selfish interest."

Matawalle described Tinubu as an amiable leader focused on solving Nigeria's challenges and on spearheading a peaceful, united and developed country.

He enjoyed youths to embrace virtues, devoid of spreading falsehood and unfounded information that would subject the country to chaos and disharmony.

The minister advised politicians to become proactive in community development and in national economic progress and stability.

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In his address, Malam Yusuf Abubakar, the lead convener of the event, explained that the joint groups' retreat was established to mobilise strong support for the reelection of President Tinubu by showcasing the quality of his leadership and his focus on developing the nation.

Abubakar emphasised the need for continued collaboration with other stakeholders to educate Nigerians about President Tinubu's stewardship for the nation's stability and economic and infrastructure progress.

He commended Matawalle for instituting the awareness fora and urged him not to relent on their efforts to support Tinubu toward securing a second term in office.

According to him, no fewer than 58 community group leaders, association heads and ambassadors from Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Kaduna states participated in the retreat.