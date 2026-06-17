Uganda: Smart Monitoring System - Uganda Police and Itms Record 90 Percent Vehicle Recovery Rate

Kampala — Uganda Police, working with the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS), recorded a vehicle recovery rate of more than 90 percent during the latest reporting period, underscoring the growing role of technology in combating vehicle theft.

According to data from the Police Command Centre, 37 vehicle-related incidents were reported during the month, with 34 cases successfully resolved and all 34 stolen vehicles recovered and returned to their owners.

The figures highlight the increasing effectiveness of ITMS, a technology-driven platform that combines digital number plates, tracking capabilities, and advanced monitoring systems to support law enforcement operations.

Speaking during the weekly police media briefing, Police spokesperson ACP Rusoke Kituuma said the programme was already yielding tangible results.

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"Positive results have been registered under the programme," Kituuma said, adding that police would provide more comprehensive data on the system's performance in the future.

The ITMS was introduced by the government to strengthen road security, improve vehicle monitoring, and enhance law enforcement's ability to investigate and respond to crime.

"The number plate registration system, which has tracking capabilities, is something we can discuss in greater detail another day together with the Ministry of Works and Transport and the service provider. There are many success stories emerging from the project," Kituuma noted.

Police say the system has become a critical tool not only for road safety but also for public security, particularly in tracking stolen vehicles and supporting criminal investigations.

Kituuma stressed, however, that technology alone cannot deliver results without timely cooperation from the public.

"When people report in time, it enables police to respond to scenes of crime promptly," he said.

"There is a likelihood of finding and apprehending suspects at the scene. There is also a high chance that police can prevent the commission of an offence before it is completed."

He added that early reporting allows investigators to preserve crime scenes, secure evidence, and deploy specialized units such as police canine teams more effectively.

"If police receive information early enough, we are likely to reach the scene before it is tampered with," Kituuma said.

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Officials credit the Uganda Police Command Centre operators for improving the speed and accuracy of incident response through effective use of the technology.

The operators are now highly proficient in tracking and monitoring vehicles using the system's capabilities.

The latest figures build on a broader trend of growing success. Police say ITMS assisted in the recovery of more than 50 stolen vehicles in 2025 alone. In one notable case, investigators used the system's tracking capabilities to trace a vehicle linked to the murder of businessman Anthony Mutinisa.

As the system's coverage expands and coordination between the public, police, and ITMS teams improves, authorities expect vehicle recovery rates to rise further.

Security experts note that sustaining these gains will require continued investment in officer training, reliable infrastructure, and robust cybersecurity measures. Nonetheless, the results demonstrate how digital technologies are increasingly transforming policing and enhancing public safety.

Police officials emphasize that technology is most effective when supported by responsible citizens.

"Technology does not replace police officers; it enhances their ability to prevent crime, improve response times, and deliver effective law enforcement," officials said.

Authorities have urged vehicle owners to report thefts and suspicious incidents immediately, noting that rapid reporting, combined with intelligent monitoring technology, significantly increases the chances of recovering stolen vehicles and apprehending offenders.