South Africa: 'Found' Chicken and Vegetable Curry

Putting a curry together using random ingredients that happen to be to hand can make it more interesting. I found myself with some sweetly alluring Italian tomatoes and, soon, a curry was born.

Costoluto Genovese tomatoes, anyone? A pair of these was in my basket when I left Babylonstoren - the Franschhoek valley farm - on Thursday after a day of wandering around their magnificent garden, along with sundry other fruit and vegetables.

The "found" items that fell into my lap at Babylonstoren last Thursday - it's a thing that happens there, where all sorts of fruit and vegetables are placed here and there for visitors to help themselves to - were pretty ordinary things. Like the two carrots that were as fresh as a new dawn. Apart from those tomatoes.

There was a pak choi plant, tempting but destined for another dish, not this curry. A few radishes. And those two exquisite yellow heirloom tomatoes. Yellow, but on their way to orange, ultimately red. Curvaceous, pleated, full of mysterious nooks, or were they crannies? There was a solitary clementine as well, but that was devoured as a snack shortly before writing this.

The tomatoes would find their way into a curry, as would those superb carrots. Never was a carrot finer or sweeter.

Their website informed me that they were Costoluto Genovese tomatoes of Italian origin. It was too late to change...