Rwanda: Reflecting On a Year of Community Service

opinion

It is that time of year when Rotary clubs globally transition to new leadership ahead of the next Rotary year starting July 1. At Rotary Club of Kigali Karisimbi, we are eagerly preparing to install our incoming president, Rtn. Hem Raj Sharma, on July 5. A presidential inauguration is a major event for any club. We look forward to building on the past year's achievements and continuing our commitment to service, leadership, and community impact.

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Our club continues to demonstrate the power of "Service Above Self" across Rwanda. We focus on initiatives that empower communities, develop leaders, promote health, support environmental sustainability, and create lasting change.

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Community empowerment remained our core focus this year. From providing professional logistics training to our ongoing construction project at EP Ntungamo primary school in Muhanga District, this has been a year of immense growth. There is something deeply satisfying about contributing to the safety, prosperity, and advancement of your community.

A strategic coalition for road safety

One standout initiative was our intensive workshop held from May 19-20 at the Value Training Center in Kigali. The programme trained 23 participants, including cross-border drivers and supervisors from Rwanda National Police, Rwanda Correctional Services, University of Rwanda, DP World, Rwanda Inter-link Transport Company, and other public and private organisations.

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Designed to enhance road safety and boost transit efficiency across East Africa's vital trade corridors, the training focused on Defensive Driving and Operational Excellence. It directly addressed critical regulatory changes and geographic realities unique to the Rwandan transport network.

The training was funded in part by a District Grant from The Rotary Foundation through Rotary District 9150 and was delivered in partnership with the Ghana-based Supply Chain Hub Africa (SC-Hub Africa) and the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Rwanda Chapter. This collaboration seamlessly adapted international best practices to our local context.

Speaking at the event, club President Rtn. Samuel Nzeki Munyao commended the dedication of both trainees and facilitators. He reiterated Rotary's commitment to funding public safety initiatives that protect lives across Rwanda's major transit corridors. Sector leaders also joined the opening ceremony, including Dr Patrick Mugabo, International Vice President (IVP) for CILT Africa, and Nlaliban Wujangi, Managing Consultant of SC-Hub Africa, who outlined the curriculum's strategic importance to regional trade.

A grateful Munyao also extended heartfelt appreciation to key regional leadership figures, including the Immediate Past Assistant District Governor (ADG) Suman Alla and District Governor (DG) Claude Cherubala of District 9150 for their invaluable support. It must be noted that, during his official visit, DG Cherubala continually championed fundamental Rotary values, advocating for advancement of knowledge.

Driven by humanitarian impact

This programme deeply reflects Rotary's global mission to strengthen communities through practical, life-saving interventions. By investing in professional driver development, Rotary contributes directly to safer transport systems, reduced accident risks, and more resilient trade corridors across East Africa.

Rather than offering a standard driving refresher, the training focused heavily on professionalism and a profound mindset shift. Facilitators challenged old perceptions of the trade. They emphasised that a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) driver does not just operate a truck but acts as a "corridor strategist" and supply chain manager who safeguards millions of dollars in cargo and, more importantly, human lives.

"In Rwanda, you are not just driving a truck. You are part of a system that connects a landlocked country to the world," one trainer noted, reinforcing the drivers' value to national development.

Navigating Rwanda's slopes...and traffic rules

Since road safety was at the heart of the programme, a significant portion of the workshop addressed Rwanda's unique terrain. With the country relying heavily on road freight via the Central and Northern Corridors, drivers trained specifically to manage mountainous roads, avoid overheating brakes, and prevent load shifts on steep slopes. Through interactive simulations, participants analysed high-risk zones, such as descending the notorious Nyabugogo slope and overtaking safely along the Kigali-Kayonza road.

The curriculum also integrated Rwanda's strict 2026 traffic laws, emphasising key operational behaviours:

Zero tolerance for drink-driving:

Facilitators explained the severe legal implications of declining an alcohol test.

City movement restrictions: Trainees were urged to strictly observe peak-hour truck restrictions in Kigali (5 a.m.-9 a.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m.) to reduce urban congestion.

Mixed traffic defence:

Participants learned predictive thinking to safely interact with high-risk variables like pedestrians and motorcyclists.

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Fuel and load discipline: Trainees mastered engine braking on slopes to optimise fuel efficiency and studied strict axle load controls to prevent road damage.

Honouring the past, embracing the future

As the current Rotary year draws to a close, I want to highlight a few other initiatives that showcase our shared commitment to civic responsibility.

In partnership with Rotaract Rwanda and Silverback Tea Company, our members participated in a tree-planting initiative at Rugabano Tea Estate. This exercise contributed directly to environmental conservation and helped raise awareness about sustainable land use.

Furthermore, our members joined the wider Rotary Rwanda family to honour the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. We participated in reflection sessions examining the dangerous role hate speech played in advancing the genocide. And the Rotary Club of Kigali Karisimbi - alongside the Rotaract Club of Kigali Karisimbi, Steps to Wellness, and other partners - organised a Walk to Remember and Night Vigil at the Nyanza Genocide Memorial, offering a moment of profound learning, remembrance and a renewed sense of national unity and peacebuilding.

The writer is the President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Rwanda and President-Elect of the Rotary Club of Kigali Karisimbi, and an accomplished logistics professional with deep expertise in supply chain management.