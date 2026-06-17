Rwanda: Dse Talent Connect Showcases Youth Innovation, Awards Rwf90m in Seed Funding

Twenty young innovators have shared Rwf90 million in seed funding after emerging as winners of the Digital Skills for Employability (DSE) Programme Hackathon, with projects addressing challenges in healthcare, education, agriculture, business and financial inclusion.

The winners were recognised on Tuesday, June 16, during the DSE Talent Connect: Innovation Showcase and Awards Ceremony in Kigali, where 230 participants from across Rwanda competed after months of innovation, mentorship and training.

Beyond celebrating youth-led innovations, the event connected graduates with employers, investors and development partners to unlock employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in Rwanda's growing digital economy.

The Digital Skills for Employability (DSE) Program is a four-year transformative initiative that aligns with Rwanda's National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) 2024-2029 and Vision 2050, as well as the Mastercard Foundation's Young Africa Works strategy.

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Implemented by a consortium led by DOT Rwanda, in collaboration with CLA-Intango Technical Secondary School (TSS), Igire Rwanda Organization (IRO), Knowledge LAB (kLab), and SOLVIT Africa, the program aims to empower over 10,000 youth, particularly young women (81%), rural youth (74%), refugees (9%), and persons with disabilities (6%), by providing them with the digital and entrepreneurial skills necessary to thrive in Rwanda's digital economy. The ultimate goal is to create dignified and fulfilling livelihoods in Rwanda's digital economy.

The 20 winning projects were grouped into five award categories. Fifth-placed teams received Rwf2.5 million each, fourth-place teams earned Rwf3.5 million, third-place winners received Rwf4 million, while second-place teams secured Rwf5 million. The champions each walked away with Rwf7.5 million in seed funding.

Among the top winners was Vision Guard, whose founder Esther Mushimiyimana received Rwf7.5 million for developing E-Mboni, a wearable smart device designed to help visually impaired people navigate daily life with greater safety, independence and confidence.

The device can be attached to clothing and uses smart technology to assist users in carrying out everyday tasks.

"After winning this grant, our first step is to launch our website so that more people can learn about our services. We will then continue developing the project and bring it to market to support people with visual impairments," Mushimiyimana said.

From skills training to jobs

Participants underwent a six-month training programme structured into two learning pathways.

The first targeted beginners, equipping them with foundational skills in digital literacy, entrepreneurship, financial management and marketing. The second focused on advanced competencies such as software development, cybersecurity and data analytics.

DSE graduate Nicole Igiraneza, now employed at Zipline, said practical experience remains critical for young people entering the digital workforce.

"Training programmes like DSE equip young people with valuable knowledge and technical skills," she said, pointing out that succeeding in today's digital world requires practical experience.

"Employers want candidates who can apply what they have learned, and internships provide the opportunity to build that experience, develop confidence and prove your capabilities."

Expanding access to digital opportunities

Speaking at the event, Violette Uwamutara, the Vice President Sub-Saharan Africa & Country Director, Digital Opportunity Trust Rwanda, said the strong participation of young women reflects the programme's commitment to narrowing gender gaps in digital skills.

"Across Africa and beyond, digital technology is transforming every sector, and young people are at the forefront. However, opportunities in the digital economy are not equally distributed," she said.

"For young women, persons with disabilities and refugees, digital literacy remains out of reach for many, while access to relevant skills continues to be limited."

Uwamutara said Talent Connect goes beyond recognising winners.

"For us, the DSE Talent Connect represents the continuation of the learning journey and the beginning of the transition into employment, entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership. This is where preparation meets opportunity," she added.

The programme prioritises inclusion, with participants comprising 81 per cent young women, 74 per cent rural youth, 9 per cent refugees and 6 per cent persons with disabilities.

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Addressing participants, Minister of Youth and Arts Jean Nepo Abdallah Utumatwishima stressed the importance of using seed funding responsibly.

"When you have a good idea, you have an opportunity to access seed funding. However, one of our concerns is that some participants receive such support and only use it to buy an iPhones instead of investing in their projects," he said.

"I am happy that this programme equipped you with financial management skills. Do not leave this room without recognising the enormous opportunities waiting for you outside."

The minister also encouraged winners to continue working together.

"YouthConnekt is coming this November, and there are always huge opportunities for those who approach them as a group. I appreciate that DOT rewarded teams, so do not separate," he said.

Following the awards ceremony, DOT Rwanda launched a digital talent platform that allows employers, investors and partners to access graduates' profiles and connect them with employment, investment and business opportunities.