Tanzania: Health Workers Equipped to Tackle Potential Ebola Threat in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR Ministry of Health, in collaboration with CIHEB Tanzania under the Global Health Security Project, has conducted a specialised training programme for health professionals aimed at enhancing preparedness and response to Ebola.

The training focused on improving participants' understanding of the Ebola virus and establishing a dedicated national response team capable of managing suspected cases should they arise in Zanzibar.

Speaking during the opening session, the Director of Preventive Services and Health Education, Dr Salim Slim, said the initiative is crucial in safeguarding the islands against the threat of Ebola, particularly as the disease continues to pose significant public health risks.

"This step is essential in ensuring Zanzibar remains safe from the threat of Ebola," he said. "In countries that have experienced severe outbreaks, one of the major challenges has been the shortage of skilled personnel capable of responding promptly and effectively to suspected cases."

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Dr Slim noted that the formation of a specialised response team is part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Health and its international partners to strengthen preparedness and response mechanisms for high-impact disease outbreaks.

He urged participants to make the most of the training by remaining focused and committed, emphasising that enhanced skills among health workers would contribute to improved healthcare services and better protection of the public.

The ministry also commended CIHEB Tanzania for organising the training and for its continued partnership in strengthening Zanzibar's health sector in line with national health priorities.

CIHEB Tanzania's Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) Manager, Dr Christina Mmasa, underscored the importance of preparedness, noting that Ebola remains a threat in some neighbouring countries.

"At a time when Ebola continues to pose a risk in nearby regions, it is important for Zanzibar and Tanzania as a whole to be fully prepared in the event that a suspected case is identified from outside the country," she said.

Dr Mmasa added that the training seeks to strengthen the capacity of health professionals to form a rapid response team capable of taking timely and appropriate action to prevent the disease from spreading.

The programme brought together 40 health professionals from various hospitals across Zanzibar, including doctors, laboratory specialists, pharmacists, environmental health officers, and infection prevention and control experts.

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Health officials expressed confidence that the initiative will significantly enhance Zanzibar's ability to detect, respond to, and contain potential Ebola outbreaks, thereby safeguarding public health and contributing to national stability.