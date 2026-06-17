Tanzania: The Missing Hours in Tanzania's Education Story

Dar es Salaam — Few national investments shape a country's future more profoundly than education. Tanzania has recognised this reality for decades, expanding access to schooling, investing in classrooms and teachers, and ensuring that millions more children have the opportunity to learn.

Yet as education systems around the world are discovering, access alone is no longer enough. The next challenge is ensuring that children acquire the foundational skills they need early enough to succeed throughout their lives.

A child may spend the day in school, complete assignments and move from one grade to the next, yet still struggle to read with understanding. The lesson may have been taught, but learning does not always happen the first time a concept is introduced. Many children require repetition, reinforcement and opportunities to encounter ideas in different ways before they truly take hold.

This matters because early learning is not simply an education issue; it is an economic one. Every future doctor, engineer, entrepreneur, technician, farmer, teacher and public servant begins with the same foundational skills: reading, counting, communicating, solving problems and understanding the world around them. When these foundations are weak, the consequences appear later in productivity, employment, innovation and national competitiveness.

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Global evidence increasingly reinforces this connection. The World Bank's 2026 Human Capital review reported declines in health, education or workplace learning outcomes in 86 of 129 low- and middle-income countries between 2010 and 2025. The same analysis estimated that children born today in those countries could earn 51 percent more over their lifetimes if national human-capital performance matched that of the strongest-performing peers at similar income levels. At the same time, global education monitoring data continues to show that six in ten children do not achieve minimum proficiency in reading and mathematics by the end of primary school.

For Tanzania, these findings offer both a warning and an opportunity. The country's ambitions for industrialisation, economic growth and job creation will depend on the quality of learning taking place today in homes, classrooms and communities across the nation.

Schools must remain at the centre of that effort. Strong teachers, quality materials, effective assessment systems and sustained public investment will always be essential. However, it is increasingly clear that classroom hours alone cannot carry every child to success.

Many families want to support learning but face practical constraints. Some cannot afford private tuition. Others may not have books readily available at home. In some communities, access to digital learning remains limited. Yet even where resources differ, most households have access to some form of media, whether through radio, television or a shared mobile phone.

This raises an important question: how can learning continue after the school day ends?

The answer does not require replacing schools or expecting parents to become teachers. Rather, it requires finding simple ways to reinforce learning through tools families already use.

Across Tanzania and other African countries, educational media is increasingly being used to fill this role. Programmes delivered through television, radio and digital platforms provide children with additional opportunities to practise literacy, numeracy, problem-solving and social-emotional skills beyond the classroom. Rather than introducing entirely new concepts, they often reinforce what children are already learning in school.

One example is Ubongo, the Tanzania-founded educational media organisation whose content reaches millions of children across Sub-Saharan Africa through free-to-air television, radio, digital platforms and community partnerships. Its model reflects a broader recognition that learning does not stop when children leave school grounds. Instead, songs, stories and familiar characters can help children revisit ideas in ways that feel engaging rather than intimidating.

The Tanzanian context offers a particularly powerful advantage in this regard. Unlike many countries that operate across numerous instructional languages, Tanzania benefits from the widespread use of Kiswahili. The language connects homes, schools, communities and public life in a way that creates continuity for learners.

When children encounter educational content in the language they use every day, they are able to focus their energy on understanding ideas rather than translating unfamiliar words. Concepts become more accessible, confidence grows and learning feels more relevant to their daily lives.

Programmes such as Akili and Me, Ubongo Kids and Akili Academy have demonstrated how songs, stories and relatable characters can support foundational learning in literacy, numeracy, science, school readiness and emotional development. Children may experience the content as entertainment, but repeated exposure helps reinforce important skills long after the classroom lesson has ended.

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At the same time, educational media should not be viewed as a substitute for schools. No television programme can replace a skilled teacher. No radio lesson can compensate for inadequate learning materials. No mobile phone can solve systemic challenges facing education systems. Their value lies elsewhere: providing children with another opportunity to practise, remember and understand.

The most effective education systems are rarely built around a single intervention. They are built around ecosystems that connect schools, families, communities and learning resources around a shared goal. Each part reinforces the others.

As Tanzania continues investing in education, this broader understanding of learning will become increasingly important. What happens after the school bell rings may be just as significant as what happens before it.

The country's future will undoubtedly require stronger schools, better resources and continued investment in teachers. It will also require making better use of the hours children spend outside the classroom.

A child singing a counting song in Kiswahili at home may appear to be playing. Yet in that simple moment, learning is continuing. In a country trying to turn schooling into learning, it may be the second lesson the child needed.