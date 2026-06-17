South Africa: Zimbabwe Repatriates 660 From South Africa As Xenophobia Tensions Escalate

Discover moreAfrica News CoverageZimbabwe News SubscriptionHealth News AlertsZIMBABWE has begun repatriating its nationals from South Africa amid growing fears of possible xenophobic attacks ahead of a June 30 deadline set by an anti-immigration pressure group, with 660 citizens having returned home so far.

The development comes as tensions rise across South Africa following threats by self-styled anti-immigrant group March and March, which has declared June 30, 2026, as the deadline for all undocumented migrants to leave the country.

The group has warned that it will take action to shut South Africa down if its demands are not met, triggering concerns over the safety of foreign nationals.

For many Zimbabweans living in South Africa, the threats have revived painful memories of the 2008 xenophobic attacks, one of the worst outbreaks of anti-foreigner violence in the country's history.

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The attacks targeted migrants from several African countries, including Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Somalia, leaving many dead, displaced and stripped of their homes, businesses and livelihoods.

South Africa has since experienced further waves of xenophobic violence, notably in 2015 and 2019, heightening fears that history could repeat itself should tensions escalate.

Other countries, including Nigeria, Mozambique, Malawi and Ghana, are also repatriating citizens amid growing concern over the security situation.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana said Zimbabwe was taking proactive measures to assist nationals wishing to return home.

"The Government of Zimbabwe, like any administration that truly values its people, holds the safety and well-being of its nationals as a matter of deepest concern. To date, we have been able to repatriate 660 of our citizens from South Africa, and we remain committed to supporting all those who wish to return home," Mangwana wrote on his X account Tuesday.

"If you or someone you know requires assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to our embassy and consulates. We will leave no one behind," he added.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat), Government estimates that between 800,000 and one million Zimbabweans reside in South Africa.

However, migration experts and international organisations estimate the actual figure, including undocumented migrants, could be between two and three million.

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The 660 citizens repatriated so far therefore represent only a small fraction of Zimbabweans who could potentially be affected should the situation deteriorate.

Meanwhile, the South African government has distanced itself from the June 30 deadline and insisted it does not support vigilante action against foreign nationals.

The Department of Home Affairs has said the deadline is not official government policy but rather a demand by a civic pressure group.

Authorities have urged calm and stressed that immigration matters must be dealt with through lawful processes.

Officials in Pretoria have maintained that undocumented migrants remain subject to deportation through legal channels but strongly condemned threats of violence and warned against attacks on foreign nationals.

The South African government has also pledged to increase police patrols in areas considered at risk as tensions continue to mount.

Zimbabwe has since established help desks at its embassy in Pretoria and consulates in Johannesburg and Cape Town to assist citizens seeking to return home.

Transport arrangements are being handled on a case-by-case basis, while families in Zimbabwe have been urged to contact relatives in South Africa and ensure they are aware of the assistance available.