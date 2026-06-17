Zimbabwe: War Hero's Son Accused of Assaulting Teen, Brandishing Firearm At School Rugby Game Granted $100 Bail

Discover moreBusiness News AnalysisNews Headline SummariesDiaspora News ServiceA PARENT accused of brandishing a firearm and assaulting a teenage pupil during a schools rugby match in Harare was Wednesday granted US$100 bail by the Harare Magistrates Court.

Lotshe Yuri Rodgers Mangena (50), son of late Zipra forces commander and national hero Alfred Nikita Mangena, appeared before magistrate Ruth Moyo facing charges of pointing a firearm and assault.

Mangena's arrest follows an incident at Eaglesvale College on Saturday during a rugby fixture between the hosts and Christian Brothers College (CBC) of Bulawayo.

Prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu told the court that Mangena, whose son attends CBC, was among spectators watching the match when tensions flared following a controversial penalty decision late in the game.

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The State alleges that Eaglesvale were awarded a penalty, which they successfully converted to secure victory, prompting protests from some CBC supporters who stormed onto the field intending to confront the referee.

During the ensuing commotion, Mangena allegedly pulled a pistol from his trousers and displayed it to the crowd.

The court further heard that he allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old Form Four pupil by striking him once in the face.

The teenager reportedly did not sustain visible injuries and remained in a stable condition.

Following his initial appearance, Mangena was released on US$100 bail pending further proceedings.

In a statement issued earlier, police confirmed both Mangena's arrest and the seizure of the firearm allegedly used during the incident.

The matter sparked widespread public debate after videos circulated on social media appeared to show a man holding a firearm amid chaotic scenes at the school sports venue.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has also expressed concern over the incident, calling for the preservation of safety and discipline at sporting events.