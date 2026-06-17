Zimbabwe: Musarara's Gmaz Withdraws Court Challenge Against Grain Import Levies

THE Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ), chaired by Tafadzwa Musarara, has withdrawn its High Court application challenging Government's grain import levy framework.

According to a Notice of Withdrawal filed at the High Court Commercial Division in Harare on June 15, 2026, GMAZ withdrew the application and tendered wasted costs to the respondents.

The respondents cited in the matter were the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA), the Ministers responsible for Agriculture, Finance, Justice, and Industry and Commerce, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) and the Attorney-General.

The withdrawal brings to an end GMAZ's legal challenge against the grain levy framework, which the association had argued would increase production costs and ultimately push up the prices of bread, mealie meal and other basic commodities.

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The court action followed wider debate over the legality and economic implications of Statutory Instrument 87 of 2025.

Treasury communication dated March 3, 2026, reportedly raised concerns that the statutory instrument was ultra vires the Constitution and should be repealed.

However, Treasury later revised its position through a letter dated April 30, 2026, in which Finance Secretary George Guvamatanga endorsed a revised grain marketing framework retaining levies and charges on imports under the 2025/26 summer season arrangements.

In the correspondence, Treasury noted that disparities between import prices and local production costs had significant implications for producer viability, import substitution and broader macroeconomic stability.

Government subsequently designated the Agricultural Marketing Authority as the collecting agent for the levies, with revenue accruing to the Consolidated Revenue Fund and earmarked, subject to parliamentary appropriation, for farmer payments through the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and the development of smallholder irrigation schemes.

Authorities say approximately US$5.7 million has already been raised through the levy framework, with part of the funds directed towards irrigation infrastructure and programmes aimed at reducing Zimbabwe's dependence on grain imports.

The levy system has received backing from farmer unions, indigenous millers and Government officials who argue that it is critical for protecting local producers, strengthening food security and reducing the country's import bill.

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The Indigenous Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (IGMAZ) has previously defended the policy, arguing that excessive reliance on imported grain threatens the gains of the Land Reform Programme and undermines Zimbabwe's industrialisation agenda.

Legal experts supporting the Government's position have also argued that the Agricultural Marketing Authority Act empowers authorities to impose and collect levies for agricultural development and the administration of sector funds.

The debate over grain import levies forms part of a broader national discussion on Zimbabwe's import substitution strategy, with government pushing for increased support for local production, value addition and long-term food security.