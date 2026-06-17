Zimbabwe: Chaminuka Confident Telone FC Will Avoid Relegation Despite Being Bottom-Placed

TELONE FC coach Saul Chaminuka remains confident his side will retain its Premier Soccer League status despite finishing the first half of the season at the bottom of the table.

The WiFi Boys have endured a difficult campaign marked by inconsistency, leaving them anchored at the foot of the standings after the opening half of the season.

Chaminuka's men began the second round on a disappointing note on Saturday, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium. The result left TelOne stuck on nine points and still occupying last place on the log.

The former Dynamos and ZPC Kariba coach, who was appointed in May, has managed just one victory since taking charge.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Despite the team's struggles, Chaminuka insists there are signs of improvement and remains optimistic about their chances of avoiding the drop.

"We are going to survive relegation. This is game number one in the second round.

"We are going through a transition. I can see the progress in the team and very soon we will be there," said Chaminuka when asked whether he still believed TelOne could survive relegation.

Meanwhile, TelOne are reportedly in talks to sign former Warriors midfielder Silas Songani as they seek to strengthen their squad for the remainder of the campaign.

Songani, who previously turned out for Harare City and FC Platinum, recently returned to Zimbabwe following the expiry of his contract in Sweden.

The experienced midfielder is expected to add quality and depth to the TelOne squad as the club battles to preserve its top-flight status.