Tunisia: President Saïed - 'All Those Who Carry Responsibilities in the State Have to Discharge Them As Soldiers On the Front Lines Do '

Tunis — "Tunisia radiates across the globe. Let it be known that our country is a leading light in all fields and will remain proud and unbowed," President Kais Saïed said as he paid a visit to the governorate of Kairouan on Tuesday evening.

The Head of State toured the Aghlabid Basins to inspect the progress of restoration works at the historic site and its immediate surroundings, the Presidency of the Republic said. The project is under the supervision of the Directorate General of Military Engineering, in cooperation with the National Heritage Institute.

He also reviewed the newly restored walls of the Medina following the completion of rehabilitation works.

The President denounced what he called "heritage assassination" in Kairouan amid a galloping urban expansion in encroachment on public property.

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The Head of State hailed the efforts undertaken by the Directorate General of Military Engineering which finalised restoration works of the Aghlabid Basins and the Medina walls in a record time, while taking meticulous care to preserve their architectural and historical character. This in addition to the discovery of archaelogical remains making of the site a unique landmark.

There is need to remove as soon as possible impediments to the implementation of projects planned for the governorate of Kairouan, the Presidend said, decrying those who put obstacles under the false pretext of lengthy procedures to avoid their responsibilities.

"All those who carry responsibilities in the State have to discharge them as soldiers on the front lines do, " he added.