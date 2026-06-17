Nigeria: Why I've Not Resumed As Ambassador to Mexico - Reno Omokri

Nigeria's ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has explained why he has yet to assume duties in his country of posting, attributing the delay to ongoing activities related to the World Cup being jointly hosted by Mexico and the United States.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Monday, Omokri dismissed claims that the Mexican government had rejected him, describing such reports as opposition-driven narratives with no basis in reality.

According to the former presidential aide, Mexico is currently preoccupied with preparations and commitments associated with the global football tournament, which has affected diplomatic processes, including the reception of foreign envoys.

"Mexico has not rejected me. Not at all. You should understand that Mexico is currently hosting the World Cup alongside the United States of America, and all their focus is on that," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Omokri noted that he is not the only ambassador-designate yet to resume at his assigned post, adding that several of his colleagues are facing similar delays.

"Most of us ambassadors have not resumed. So, I'm not the only one. A lot of my colleagues are in my situation, but it's okay. These things happen," he stated.

He insisted that reports suggesting he had been rejected by Mexico were politically motivated and should not be taken seriously.

"The opposition will always say things like I have been rejected. We do not work on the basis of the opposition. We work on the basis of reality," Omokri added.

According to him, countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Nigeria respect the country and will receive its accredited representatives in due course.

The ambassador-designate also weighed in on the 2027 presidential election, dismissing suggestions that opposition figures are better positioned to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omokri argued that political consistency remains one of Tinubu's strongest assets, contrasting the president's long-standing political trajectory with what he described as the frequent movement of some opposition politicians between political parties.

"How can you say a man who has been in three political parties in six months is going to defeat a president who has been stable politically since 1989?" he asked.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria External Relations Latin America and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He maintained that Tinubu's political experience and stability give him a significant advantage ahead of the 2027 general election.