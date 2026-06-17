Nigeria: SSDC Devt Mandate - Nwuche Tasks Board Members On Accountability, Teamwork

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the South-South Development Commission, SSDC, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche has urged members of the Board and Management of the Commission to uphold the highest standards of accountability, prudence, transparency, integrity, and professionalism in managing the newly established regional development agency.

Speaking at the Fourth Regular Meeting of the Governing Board of the Commission in Abuja, last week, Nwuche, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, emphasised the importance of teamwork, collective responsibility, institutional loyalty, adherence to due process, and strict compliance with the Commission's Establishing Act and with extant government regulations and guidelines.

He advised members of the Board and Management to remain focused on the Commission's mandate and to avoid actions that could undermine its credibility or erode public confidence.

"We must not do anything that would bring ridicule to this Commission, embarrassment to our region, or disappointment to those who entrusted us with this important national responsibility. We must distinguish ourselves by the quality of our conduct and the standards we uphold in managing the affairs of this Commission. We must also ensure that personal interests and egos do not hinder us from fulfilling the mandate entrusted to us by Mr. President and the people of the South-South region," he said.

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The SSDC Chairman stressed that no single individual possesses all the knowledge, experience, or expertise required to achieve the Commission's ambitious development objectives.

"None of us, not myself as Chairman, the Managing Director, the Executive Directors, nor any member of the Board, possesses all that is required to achieve the lofty goals for which this Commission was created.

"The mandate entrusted to us under the Establishing Act is broad, strategic, and significant. It seeks to accelerate the socio-economic development of the South-South region through investments in critical sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, energy, waterways, agriculture, industry, environmental remediation, and other key areas provided for in the Act.

"To achieve these objectives, we must remain open-minded, collaborative, and receptive to constructive ideas and contributions from every member of the Board and Management," he stressed.

The former lawmaker commended members of the Board, the Managing Director, and the Management Team for their efforts in laying the foundation for the Commission's operations despite the challenges encountered since their inauguration.

While acknowledging receipt of overhead funds and noting that capital allocations are still undergoing the necessary budgetary processes, he urged Management to be proactive and expedite the development of quick-win, medium-term, and long-term project blueprints to ensure immediate implementation once the required funds are released.

Nwuche further reminded members that although President Bola Tinubu announced their appointments on May 8 2025 and subsequently transmitted their names to the Senate for confirmation, which was granted on June 26 2025, the Commission legally came into existence on March 25 2025 when the President assented to the South-South Development Commission Bill.

He noted that this means the Commission has technically been in existence for over a year, with less than three years remaining in the current Board's statutory tenure.

He continued: "This reality underscores the urgency of our mission and the importance of pursuing our mandate with focus, discipline, diligence, and a strong sense of responsibility. The people of the South-South region expect tangible results, and rightly so.

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"We owe our people and the nation a Commission that is focused, disciplined, transparent, innovative, accountable, and results-oriented."

In attendance at the meeting were the following board members and executive management team: Ms Usoro Akpabio - Managing Director/CEO; Barrister Femi Oise Agge -member/acting secretary; Dr Nkereuwem Enong - member; Alhaji Yusuf Rassq Amao - member; and Engr. Chika Chinda - member.

Others are Charles Zuofa - member; Joseph Mmamel - member; Tabitha IIiya Sallah - member; Hon.Bukonla Braimoh - member; Rt. Hon. Larry Odey - member; Dr. Charles Sylvester Emukowhate - member; Amb. Sony Abang - ED Finance; Hon. Marcus Nle Eji - ED Projects; Dr. Timi Alari Ayibatonye - ED Corporate Services; Hon. Joseph Ugheoke - ED Commercial & Environmental Department; and Engr. Aganaba Preye Steven - ED Social & Human Capital Development.