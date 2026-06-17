Uganda: Epianoh Eyes Meaningful Collaborations to Grow Africa's Creative Economy

Kampala, Uganda — Nigerian music producer and digital creator Ogunremi David Tope, popularly known as ePianoh, is looking beyond personal success and setting his sights on meaningful collaborations with artists, producers and music industry stakeholders in Uganda and across Africa.

At a time when African music is attracting growing global attention, ePianoh believes partnerships between creatives can unlock new opportunities for talent development, job creation and economic growth while strengthening the continent's cultural influence worldwide.

As one of the emerging producers helping shape Africa's sound for international audiences, ePianoh says collaboration remains one of the most powerful tools for building sustainable creative industries.

"Music has become a global business, and African creatives have a huge opportunity to work together, share knowledge and create value that benefits entire communities," he says.

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His growing profile in Nigeria has been driven by a combination of talent, consistency and strategic collaborations that have helped him reach wider audiences and establish a strong presence in the digital space.

Ugandan artist and record producer Bashir Lukonge, better known as Bash Luks, believes producers such as ePianoh are helping to elevate African music on the global stage.

"With the likes of DJ Cuppy, DJ Tunez and DJ Kaywise, African music continues to gain international recognition. Producers such as ePianoh are contributing to this movement and inspiring young creatives to understand not only the art of music production but also the business behind it," Bash Luks says.

Building creative bridges

For ePianoh, collaboration goes beyond recording songs. He sees opportunities in music production, talent development, content creation, live entertainment, music education and digital innovation.

He says Uganda's vibrant music scene, youthful population and growing creative sector make it an attractive market for partnerships that can benefit both local and international players.

"Strong partnerships can create opportunities for producers, artists, engineers, videographers, marketers and many other professionals who contribute to the music value chain," he says.

ePianoh believes that as African countries continue investing in creative industries, music can become an important driver of economic development and cultural diplomacy.

Industry observers note that thriving music ecosystems generate benefits beyond entertainment. They create employment opportunities, contribute tax revenues, stimulate tourism, support small businesses and strengthen national brands in international markets.

For Uganda, deeper collaboration with regional and international producers could help accelerate skills transfer, attract investment and increase the visibility of local talent on global platforms.

Inspired by growth

ePianoh credits much of his growth to learning from industry pioneers and embracing opportunities to collaborate.

"During my early years as a DJ and producer, I looked up to people who sharpened my mentality and understanding of the industry. Don Jazzy and Masterkraft are among those who inspired me greatly," he says.

One of the defining moments in his career came when he recently met renowned Nigerian music executive and producer Don Jazzy, an experience he describes as a milestone that validated years of hard work and persistence.

His collaboration with Nigerian singer and producer Young Jonn further expanded his reach and helped introduce his work to new audiences.

"For many of us, music did not start with production alone. A lot of producers were singers or instrumentalists first. This transition is not new, but it has become more visible today," he says.

Growing industry

The opportunity for collaboration comes at a time when Africa's music industry is experiencing remarkable growth.

According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), recorded music revenues in Sub-Saharan Africa surpassed US$110 million in 2024 for the first time, representing growth of approximately 22.6 percent compared to the previous year.

The region had also recorded growth of 24.7 percent in 2023, making Sub-Saharan Africa one of the fastest-growing music markets in the world.

These figures highlight the increasing demand for African music and the growing opportunities available for producers, songwriters, performers, engineers and recording studios.

As the industry expands, ePianoh believes partnerships between African creatives will play a critical role in ensuring that growth translates into jobs, higher incomes, stronger creative exports and greater economic impact across the continent.

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Who is ePianoh?

ePianoh, whose real name is Ogunremi David Tope, is a Nigerian music producer, digital creator and multi-instrumentalist known for his strong online presence and growing influence within Africa's music industry.

He gained widespread attention after becoming the first Nigerian producer to surpass five billion cumulative streams across his YouTube content. He is also recognised for his work as a session musician, songwriter and mixing and mastering engineer.

Beyond music production, he has built a large digital community across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, where he creates music-related content, shares educational material and engages aspiring producers.

His ability to work across multiple genres, including Afrobeat, gospel, pop and jazz, has positioned him among a new generation of African producers seeking to connect the continent's music industry to global audiences.