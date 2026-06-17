Rwanda: Transfers - APR FC Rebuild Gathers Pace

BK Pro League champions APR FC are continuing with efforts to rebuild their squad ahead of the 2026/2027 season by letting several players go, while looking to sign new ones that are considered better for the club's project.

In that regard, this week, the club is expected to part ways with four players including forwards Gilbert Mugisha and Denis Omedi, midfielder Ramadhan Niyibizi, and goalkeeper Jean Pierre Ishimwe as part of its rebuilding plans for the new campaign.

Sources indicate Mugisha and Omedi were in the final six months of their contracts, while Niyibizi still had a year remaining. APR nevertheless is expected to part ways with all four players.

The club is also rumoured to have suspended contract renewal talks with Claude Niyomugabo, Bosco Ruboneka and Jean Gilbert Byiringiro.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Meanwhile, Moroccan side Olympic Club Safi is reportedly monitoring APR defender and Rwanda international Yunusu Nshimiyimana, although no advanced negotiations have taken place.

Mugisha, 29, has been at APR for four seasons following his move from Rayon Sports in 2021. He won multiple domestic titles and earned over 20 caps for Rwanda, including scoring the winner against Zimbabwe during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ugandan winger Omedi joined APR in January 2025 from Kitara FC, where he scored 15 league goals. The 31-year-old featured for Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations. He gained wider recognition after his rabona strike that he netted for Kitara FC in local Ugandan competitions, which earned nominations for the FIFA Puskás Award and CAF Goal of the Year in 2024.

Niyibizi, 25, joined from AS Kigali in 2022 and was mainly used in attacking roles. Despite limited playing time, he contributed to APR's domestic success and renewed his contract in 2025 after declining a trial in Canada.

Ishimwe, 23, had progressed well through the ranks to become a reliable option in goal for APR and the national team.

APR are working to strengthen their squad with experienced foreign signings as they seek to retain domestic dominance and improve their performance in CAF competitions. The team has reportedly reached an agreement to sign Burkina Faso international Madou Zon, the captain of Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

The 27-year-old, who is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder or central defender, reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the BK Pro League champions, although the club is yet to make an official announcement.