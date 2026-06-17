Rwanda: Marriage Readiness Should Begin Before the Wedding

Rwanda is having an honest conversation about family. Recent data from the national institute of statistics shows that 4,479 divorces were registered in 2025, with more than four in 10 couples separating before completing a decade together.

Also read: What are the most contentious issues in divorce cases in Rwanda?

President Paul Kagame has publicly challenged leaders to take marriage more seriously. The answer, in many cases, begins not inside the marriage -- but before it.

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Also read: Why marriage preparation is the foundation of good parenting

A wedding is not the same as preparation

Across Rwanda, families invest enormously in weddings. The celebrations are meaningful, the traditions are important, and the joy is real. But a wedding prepares two people for one day. Marriage readiness prepares them for a lifetime of decisions, disagreements, adjustments, and growth.

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These are not the same thing -- and confusing them is where many couples quietly begin to struggle.

Many young people enter marriage having never had an honest conversation about money, family boundaries, children, conflict, or what they each expect from the other on an ordinary Tuesday. Not because they are careless, but because nobody taught them that these conversations needed to happen before the ceremony, not after the first crisis.

The missing step

Before two people can honestly discuss their expectations, each one must first understand themselves.

What are my values? What are my emotional habits under pressure? How do I handle conflict. What do I actually need from a partner, beyond what I think sounds right?

These are not romantic questions. They are foundational ones. A person who has not answered them honestly cannot fully answer them with someone else. They will agree to things they do not mean, stay silent about things that matter, and discover -- months or years later -- that they built a life on assumptions neither person ever examined.

Often, this is not a failure of love. It is a failure of preparation.

Honesty is not doubt -- it is protection

One of the most damaging ideas in marriage culture is that raising difficult questions before the wedding signals a lack of trust or commitment. In reality, the opposite is true.

Talking about finances before marriage does not weaken love -- it protects the home from a leading cause of marital breakdown. Discussing family involvement, gender roles, and emotional boundaries before the vows does not create problems -- it surfaces them early, when they are still manageable. Asking hard questions before commitment is not negativity. It is maturity.

Couples who avoid these conversations do not avoid the issues. They simply delay them -- until they arrive with more weight, more resentment, and less goodwill.

Mentorship as the missing bridge

Many young couples in Rwanda have no model for these conversations. And the period between deciding to marry and the wedding itself is often consumed entirely by logistics -- venue, ceremony, family negotiations -- leaving no time for the inner work that marriage actually requires.

This is where mentorship matters. Not necessarily therapy. Not lectures. Simply older, wiser couples who have navigated real challenges and are willing to share honestly what they wish they had known before they started.

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Strong families are not built only after problems appear. They are built when people are prepared before commitment.

What Rwanda's family conversation needs next

The data on divorce is not a reason for alarm. It is an invitation to act earlier. Rwanda's investment in family stability should not begin only when a marriage is in trouble. It should begin when two people are still deciding who they want to become -- together, and individually.

A wedding is an event. Marriage is a system. And like any system that is meant to carry real weight, it needs preparation, honest design, and the courage to ask difficult questions before the pressure arrives.

The writer is a career and relationship clarity coach based in Kigali.