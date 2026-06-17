Sudan: TSC Member Nowara Calls for Unity and Rejection of Divisions

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Dr. Nowara Abu Mohamed Tahir called for unity and overcoming differences, describing eastern Sudan as a cohesive society rooted in peace, goodwill, and free of hate speech.

Speaking at a ceremony organized by the Amarar tribe to honor Dr. Mohamed Tahir Omar, Director-General of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, she said the event reflected the solidarity of the people of eastern Sudan and their ability to stand together in support of common goals.

Dr. Nowara stressed that disagreements, regardless of their nature, should not prevent people from working together and achieving progress, urging communities to focus on shared interests rather than divisions.

She also commended the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company for its role in social responsibility initiatives, describing it as a leading institution committed to supporting local communities.

The TSC Member noted that local demands in eastern Sudan are legitimate and reasonable, while emphasizing the need to take into account the broader circumstances facing the country.

She further announced her commitment to dedicating one week each month to the three eastern states to closely monitor development and service delivery efforts.