Sudan: Energy Minister, Northern State Wali Discuss Electricity and Fuel Supplies

- Energy Minister Engineer Al-Mua'tasim Ibrahim Ahmed reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to securing reliable electricity and fuel supplies for Northern State, citing its critical role in Sudan's food production.

The pledge came during a meeting in Khartoum with Northern State Wali Lt. Gen. Abdelrahman Abdelhamid, attended by state ministers and senior electricity-sector officials.

The discussions focused on persistent power supply challenges and their impact on key productive sectors, particularly agriculture, as well as other essential and service sectors.

The two sides reviewed ongoing projects aimed at improving electricity stability, including the installation of a new transformer for Northern State and a power transformer for the Merowe Dam expected to generate 250 megawatts, alongside technical upgrades to transmission and distribution networks.

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The minister described Northern State as a strategic hub for Sudan's agricultural and industrial production, particularly wheat cultivation and horticultural projects. He noted that the Merowe Dam had been repeatedly targeted by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and reaffirmed the government's commitment to rebuilding damaged infrastructure and providing equipment needed to stabilize power supplies.

He also praised residents for their patience during electricity outages caused by attacks on power facilities, announcing continued support for state development projects, the procurement of additional transformers, plans to expand the Egypt-Sudan electricity interconnection, and the implementation of solar energy projects to ensure a more stable power supply.

Speaking to SUNA, the Northern State Wali said the meeting addressed all major electricity-related challenges facing the state and reflected strong coordination between the state government and the ministry. He expressed confidence in the proposed solutions, which include short-, medium-, and long-term measures covering electricity, renewable energy, and fuel supply projects.