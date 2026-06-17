Sudan: TSC Member Nowara - Concrete Steps Underway to Address Service Issues in Eastern Sudan

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Dr. Nowara Abu Mohamed Tahir said that the key to resolving long-standing issues in Eastern Sudan lies with local leaders serving in executive positions, represented by the Walis of Red Sea, Kassala, and Al-Gadarif states.

She called on local communities to actively contribute to achieving security, peace, and stability.

Addressing a ceremony organized by the Hadandawa Chiefdoms to honor Dr. Mohamed Tahir Omar, Director-General of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, she said serious steps are underway to address challenges in education, health, water, and electricity, reaffirming the Sovereign Council's commitment to the issues of eastern Sudan.

Dr. Nowara stressed that local people are best placed to lead decision-making processes, as they are more capable of understanding challenges and identifying appropriate solutions.

She praised the initiative by Dr. Amina Ora and the Red Sea University in supporting the "School-dropout adolescent girls" programme for over 20 years, which has helped beneficiaries continue their education and secure employment in state institutions.

In a related development, she announced the launch of 15 development projects in cooperation with the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, including the construction of six new university halls, commending the company's director for his role in supporting service and development projects in Red Sea State.