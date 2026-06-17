Uganda: MTN Momo Launches 'Sambagala Full Time' Campaign With Discounts of Up to 88 Percent On Market

MTN Mobile Money Uganda has launched a new nationwide shopping campaign dubbed Sambagala Full Time, offering customers discounts of up to 88 percent on a wide range of products through its e-commerce platform, Market by MoMo.

The campaign, unveiled on Monday, seeks to capitalize on growing consumer demand for convenient online shopping by combining discounted prices, secure digital payments and home delivery services.

According to MTN MoMo, the campaign is designed to provide shoppers with access to affordable products while reinforcing Market by MoMo's position as a trusted digital marketplace.

Speaking at the launch, Brian Mutungi, Country Lead for E-commerce at Market by MoMo, said the initiative reflects changing consumer preferences toward convenience, trust and value.

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"Sambagala Full Time reflects the changing needs of today's customer who seeks convenience, trust and value in every purchase.

Through Market by MoMo, shoppers can access a wide variety of products, make secure payments using MTN MoMo and receive their purchases without the hassle of moving from store to store," Mutungi said.

The campaign comes at a time when many Ugandans are spending more time at home watching sporting events, entertaining family and seeking affordable ways to improve their living spaces.

As part of the promotion, customers will enjoy significant discounts on selected electronics, home appliances and accessories.

Among the featured deals is the Smartec 55-inch Android Frameless Television, whose price has been reduced from Shs2 million to Shs992,000.

Other offers include an Oraimo 10,000mAh power bank discounted from Shs45,000 to Shs28,900 and P47 Bluetooth headsets with FM radio, now retailing at Shs7,600, down from Shs36,000.

For household shoppers, Market by MoMo is also offering a Global Star 2-in-1 Juice Blender at Shs54,300 from Shs100,000 and an ADH 120-litre double-door top freezer at Shs443,000, down from Shs600,000.

MTN MoMo said the campaign is intended not only to help customers save money but also to improve access to quality products through a reliable digital shopping experience.

In addition to discounted products, the campaign will feature interactive social media challenges aimed at increasing customer engagement. Participants will have opportunities to win Market by MoMo shopping vouchers and cart clearance prizes.

The company noted that the initiative aligns with its broader strategy of expanding beyond financial transactions to offer a wider range of digital solutions through the MTN MoMo ecosystem.

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Market by MoMo integrates digital payments, product discovery and delivery services, allowing customers to browse, purchase and receive products without visiting physical stores.

Customers can participate in the campaign by visiting the Market by MoMo platform online or accessing the marketplace through the MTN MoMo application. Once registered, users can browse available products, take advantage of promotional offers and arrange for delivery to selected locations.

MTN Mobile Money Uganda serves more than 14 million customers and remains the country's largest mobile financial services provider.

Through its growing digital ecosystem, the company continues to expand access to e-commerce, payments, savings, lending and other financial services.