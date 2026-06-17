Rwanda: Kagame Appoints Gen Karuretwa As RDF Spokesperson

17 June 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

President Paul Kagame appointed Brig Gen Patrick Karuretwa as the new Defence Spokesperson, Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) said on Wednesday, June 17.

Karuretwa replaces Brig Gen Ronald Rwivanga, who took over as Director of the Kenya-based Eastern African Standby Force in May.

Karuretwa, 51, will continue to serve as Director General for International Military Cooperation at the Ministry of Defence, the RDF said.

Who is Patrick Karuretwa?

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Karuretwa has served as the Director General of International Military Cooperation since 2021.

In 2024, he was appointed president of the Military High Court, further cementing his distinguished career in military leadership and legal affairs.

Prior to these roles, Karuretwa served as Principal Private Secretary, Defence, and Security Advisor to the President of the Republic. Throughout his military career, he has held several strategic positions, including serving as an officer in the Republican Guard and as Head of Operations in the RDF's Second Division, which covers Northern Province.

A trained lawyer and international relations expert, Karuretwa studied at the prestigious Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts. Between 2009 and 2011, he earned two master's degrees: a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy (MALD), with a focus on International Security Studies, and a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International Law.

Before pursuing his graduate studies abroad, he attended the former National University of Rwanda in Huye from 1995 to 2000, where he obtained a degree in law.

Karuretwa's professional training also includes specialized military training, notably in special operations and senior command and staff duties, among others.

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