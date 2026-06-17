Tanzania: Zanzibar to Host Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign Launch

Zanzibar — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to officiate the launch of the second phase of the Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign come Saturday this week at Dole Kizimbani Grounds.

The nationwide legal outreach programme will be rolled out in the Urban West Region from tomorrow, providing free legal services to residents through designated centres.

A joint statement issued by the Zanzibar President's Office for Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Governance and the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs said the initiative seeks to improve access to justice and strengthen legal awareness among citizens.

Services to be provided include legal advice, public legal education, preparation of legal documents, and legal representation in eligible court matters.

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Residents will receive assistance in cases involving land disputes, marriage and family matters, inheritance, civil claims, gender based violence, labour disputes, child maintenance, and other related issues.

Service centres will be established at Kisonge in Urban District, Dole Kizimbani Grounds in West A Region, and Mzee Mgeni Grounds in the West B Region.

Legal teams from both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar will also conduct outreach sessions in selected areas to extend services to more citizens.

The campaign is being implemented under the theme "Legal Aid for Justice, Equality, Peace and Development."