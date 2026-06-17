Tanzania: Govt Begins Enforcement of New Pay Rules for Domestic Workers

Mwanza — AUTHORITIES have begun enforcing revised minimum wage rules for domestic workers, requiring employers to comply with new pay scales and provide full statutory benefits under labour laws.

The announcement was highlighted during International Domestic Workers' Day events in Mwanza, where labour rights advocates urged employers to fully implement the new regulations.

Executive Director of Wote Sawa, Angela Benedicto, said the new structure sets different minimum wages depending on the category of employer and working arrangement.

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She said live-out domestic workers should earn at least 160,000/- per month, while live-in workers should receive no less than 80,000/-.

Domestic workers employed by senior public officials, including judges, ministers, and Members of Parliament, should be paid at least 265,000/- per month, she added. Those working for diplomats and large-scale business owners should receive a minimum of 328,000/-.

Legal officer Jackline Ngalo said the regulations also require employers to provide written contracts, paid leave, weekly rest days, social security contributions, and support in obtaining national identity cards.

Benedicto said the organisation has worked for more than ten years with government institutions and development partners to strengthen protection for domestic workers and other vulnerable groups.

She said more than 10,000 workers and 300,000 individuals have benefited from awareness programmes, while 1,500 survivors have received direct support through its services.

Despite these efforts, she noted that many domestic workers still lack identity documents, formal contracts, and safe working conditions.

Representing Mwanza Regional Commissioner Said Mtanda, Ilemela District Administrative Secretary Mariam Msengi instructed local authorities and NIDA officials to fast-track issuance of identity cards for domestic workers.

Workers used the event to call for stricter enforcement of labour laws and better protection of their rights.