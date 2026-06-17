Tanzania Backs Stronger Child Welfare Investment On African Child Day

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has joined other African countries in marking the Day of the African Child with renewed calls for stronger investment in parenting, clean water, sanitation, and child protection systems to improve children's wellbeing and future opportunities

The annual observance on June 16 commemorates the 1976 Soweto Uprising in South Africa, where students were killed during protests demanding better education.

This year's theme, "Child Care and Parenting: The Foundation of Strong Families and a Resilient Nation," aligns with the African Union focus on safe water, sanitation, and hygiene for children.

Child welfare experts say early childhood care and access to basic services remain critical gaps affecting development outcomes across the country.

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Save the Children Tanzania Communications and Advocacy Manager Victoria Marijani said effective parenting starts during pregnancy and continues through early childhood.

She said nutrition, emotional care, and early stimulation in the first years of life are key to brain development and lifelong wellbeing.

Marijani added that children thrive when families are supported by functioning systems, including healthcare, education, safe water, and protective policies.

She raised concern over persistent gaps in access to clean water and sanitation in schools, saying many children still walk long distances to fetch water or rely on unsafe sources.

At Temeke Secondary School, Senior Guidance and Discipline Teacher Roman Kitali said poor sanitation continues to affect students' comfort, dignity, and learning environment.

Officials from Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) said the government is expanding water infrastructure, with rural coverage now exceeding 85 per cent.

Community Development Officer Sydney Mdoe said efforts are ongoing to ensure reliable water supply in schools and public institutions, with a long-term target of universal access within 400 metres by 2030.

Officials from the ministry responsible for community development said parenting education programmes are being expanded to strengthen child care practices nationwide.

Stakeholders stressed that investment in water, sanitation, parenting, and child protection is essential to building a healthier and more productive generation.