Botswana: Gimc Afro Tech Aims for Inclusivity

Gaborone — DJ Kabila will make his first appearance in Botswana on June 30, at the Gaborone International Music and Culture (GIMC) afro tech event, scheduled to take place at the GICC marquee.

GIMC Afro Tech resumes after a year, with Don Julio as the main sponsor of the intimate up-tempo music show.

DJ Kabila, who is wheelchair bound will perform at the GIMC Afro Tech stage alongside some of Botswana's afro tech ladies such as Osaka Sun, Kutlo Scope, Ms J, Kele Megano and Bo Kettle.

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"We are about inclusivity and support for the marginalised groups; women, youth and disabled artists," said curator of the event Karabo Mokhawa in an interview.

Mokhawa urged revellers to attend in large numbers saying their attendance was support to marginalised groups and recognition to them to make a living from their talent. Also, on the decks will be Argento Dust from South Africa and Botswana' Hapex Guru, Teaz, Benny T and Morris.

According to Mokhawa, the GIMC Afro Tech could not take place in the previous year due to struggles with dates as well as bringing in new artists. "Our priority is to keep the series fresh by introducing new DJs and not have the same artists over and over," he said excited about the winter edition which he said is a favorite as fewer events happen during this time of the year.

Of the event venue, Mokhawa said the marquee at the GICC was preferred for its intimate aura and the place being central.

"The marquee fits the size and atmosphere required for GIMC intimate gatherings while keeping attendees close to the city amenities," he said. He added that the event offers hotel accommodation packages bundled with premium VIP tickets.

BOPA