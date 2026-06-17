Botswana: Stage Set for BDF Karate Open

Gaborone — Preparations are at advanced stage for the inaugural Botswana Defence Force Karate Open Championship planned for June 20 at the UB Indoor Sports Arena.

The tournament spokesperson, David Hubona said it was open to all the different Karate style in the country. Hubona said the objective of the tournament was to provide emerging and seasoned karatekas with a competitive platform to test skills and elevate sportsmanship standards nationwide.

He said registration was ongoing and was confident that competition would reach its intended target by attracting the desired numbers of participants and reviving the sport of karate.

Hubona said BDF alone would be represented by athletes from its seven karate clubs from different barracks, adding that the open karate championships would attract athletes from all other clubs and institutions across the country.

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Therefore, he said it was promising to be a highly competitive day displaying high levels of competition, discipline and sportsmanship.

Furthermore, he said the championship would feature different age groups and categories, creating opportunities for both emerging and seasoned karatekas, to showcase their talent and sharpen their techniques for future international competitions.

"The championship will create a vital platform for upcoming athletes, administrators, and coaches alike to prove their mettle," he said.

Hubona said the tournament had extended invitations to other countries, but declined citing short notice.

Following the Botswana Karate Association's national team selection, Hubona emphasised the need for athletes to maintain fitness through regular competitions.

Therefore, he said the BDF Karate Open Championship aimed to provide an essential platform, ensuring selected athletes remained match-ready for upcoming international duties.

He said winners would be rewarded with medals and trophies.

However, he said they were pleading with sponsors to come on board and be part of the historic event. BOPA

BOPA