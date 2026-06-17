Botswana: Consultation On Project Expansion Critical

17 June 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Chendzimu Manyepedza

Selebi Phikwe — Proper consultations on the Selebi Phikwe Citrus Project management's desire to expand the operational land will be undertaken with all relevant stakeholders involved, says the Minister for State, President, Defence and Security, Mr Moeti Mohwasa.

He said this on Monday during tour of the Selebi Phikwe citrus project, which sought to appreciate the project's contributions towards job creation and economic diversification in the Selebi Phikwe region and beyond.

He underscored the crucial role of stakeholder engagement in the success of the citrus project and acknowledged that while the project's top-brass was keen on expanding its operational land to enhance its capabilities, stakeholder engagement was key.

Mr Mohwasa therefore underscored that the government remained committed to involving all relevant stakeholders in meaningful consultations, stating further that the collaborative approach would foster dialogue and address any concerns with a view to reach mutual benefit of all parties involved.

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He acknowledged the significant role of the project in creating employment in the Selebi Phikwe region and surrounding areas, noting that currently, more than 300 employees were on a permanent basis in addition to temporary staff.

He expressed gratitude that the project did not only foster economic diversification but positively impact the broader national economic landscape.

"The project significantly supports government's ongoing efforts to create sustainable employment opportunities in the region that has experienced adverse effects due to the closure of the BCL mine, which once served as the economic backbone of the community,"he said.

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