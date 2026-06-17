Angola: Outbreak - Municipality of Viana to Vaccinate Over 80,000 Citizens Against Cholera

17 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Viana — A total of 87,733 citizens aged one year and older will be vaccinated against cholera in the municipality of Viana, in a Luanda singular campaign.

The campaign, which started on Wednesday (17), runs until June 22nd and will be carried out by 63 vaccinators, the same number of registrars, including mobilizers, and thirteen supervisors.

According to the head of the public health section of Viana, Idalécio Marciel, the goal is to reinforce the prevention of the disease and protect the most vulnerable population, appealing all to join the campaign.

For the official, the vaccination strategy will be house-to-house, fixed posts, daycare centers and health units, emphasizing that the vaccine is safe and will be managed in a single oral dose.

AA/HDC/CF/jmc

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