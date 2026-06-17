Angola: Ahtls 2026 - Luanda Hosts Event

Luanda — The Angolan capital will host, from Sept 28 to 30, the 2nd Edition of the Angola Hub Transport and Logistics Summit (AHTLS 2026), an international event that is expected to bring together representatives from 27 countries.

According to a press release from the organizers, sent to ANGOP on Wednesday (17), the event will discuss investment, regional integration and the modernization of the transport and logistics sector on the continent.

The summit focuses primarily on the development of the Lobito Corridor, the mobilization of financing for strategic infrastructure and the sector's digital transformation.

Promoted by the Ministry of Transport and organized by AS Consulting, the event takes place under the motto "Propelling Africa into the Future" and will have as its central theme "Connecting Markets, People and Opportunities".

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In the statement, the event's executive director, António Santana, highlighted that the Lobito Corridor represents Angola's potential to attract investment and strengthen the connection between African and international markets.

He stressed that the summit's aim is to transform opportunities into concrete partnerships and effective investment decisions.

During the three days, the program includes sessions dedicated to technological innovation, with emphasis on the application of artificial intelligence in transport, port automation, blockchain, and digital logistics management platforms.

The event will also include an investment opportunities exchange and an innovation exchange specifically aimed at startups from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

The AHTLS 2026 is expected to bring together government officials, investors, logistics operators, port authorities, airlines, financial institutions, and multilateral organizations, with a view to strengthening Angola's position as one of the main logistics hubs in Southern Africa.

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