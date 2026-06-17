Angola: Inac Denounces Attempted Illegal Entry of DRC's Children At Luvo Border

Mbanza Kongo — The head of the provincial service of the National Institute for Children (INAC) in the province of Zaire, Rafael Kidiwa, denounced on Tuesday (16) the presence of DRC children who cross the border town of Luvo illegally every week.

In statements to the press, the official said that one or two cases of minors from various points in that neighboring country are registered weekly by the Angolan border authorities stationed at the Luvo border.

"The situation is under the control of the authorities, although there are minors who make the border their habitat. They remain confined on the other side of the border and try at all costs, through clandestine routes, to cross the border line and enter the national territory", he explained.

Rafael Kidiwa also highlighted the work carried out by members of the child protection network stationed at the Luvo border who help return minors to their birth country.

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He added that the return to the other side of the border has relied on the collaboration of the DRC's immigration authorities, in an act that usually takes place along the bridge over the Luvo River, which separates the Angolan province of Zaire from the Central Congo region (DRC).

"Those minors who escape and reach the city of Mbanza-Kongo are taken in by INAC, in partnership with social services and defense and security agencies, and after one or two weeks they are returned to their country", he explained.

As an example, he mentioned that from January to June, 61 cases of children illegally entering the national territory through the Zaire borders have been recorded, 11 more occurrences compared to the same period in 2025.

The official reiterated that INAC and other related bodies continue to work to end this phenomenon in the border municipalities with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

JL/CF/jmc