Gambia: From Family Businesses to National Champions

Why Gambian Entrepreneurs Should Transition from Sole Proprietorships, Partnerships and Private Limited Companies to Public Limited Liability Companies (PLCs)

THE FUNDAMENTAL QUESTION

More than sixty years after Independence in 1965, The Gambia has produced many successful entrepreneurs, traders, industrialists, transport operators, hoteliers, contractors, farmers, and business leaders.

However, an important question deserves serious national reflection:

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Why is there no major indigenously owned Gambian corporate institution that has evolved into a large publicly owned enterprise with broad national shareholding and institutional longevity comparable to many global and regional corporations?

My extensive observation of the Gambian private sector suggests a common structural weakness.

Many businesses are owned by only three shareholders:

Me, Myself and I.

The founder is the investor, the manager, the decision maker, the accountant, and often the only strategic planner.

When the founder retires, becomes incapacitated, or passes away, the enterprise frequently declines, fragments among heirs, or disappears altogether.

This pattern limits business growth and prevents the creation of enduring national institutions.

THE CHALLENGE OF THE CURRENT MODEL

Most indigenous businesses operate as:

* Sole Proprietorships

* Family Partnerships

* Private Limited Liability Companies

* Informal Family Enterprises

While these structures are suitable during the start-up phase, they become constraints once businesses seek expansion.

Common challenges include:

Limited Capital

Growth depends almost entirely on the owner's personal savings or bank borrowing.

Succession Problems

Many family businesses collapse after the founder because governance systems are weak or absent.

Weak Corporate Governance

Decisions are concentrated in one individual rather than professional boards.

Limited Access to Long-Term Finance

Banks often require collateral and provide only short-term lending.

Difficulty Attracting Strategic Investors

Investors are reluctant to invest in businesses lacking transparency and formal governance structures.

Family Conflicts

Inheritance disputes frequently destroy businesses built over decades.

WHY PUBLIC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANIES MATTER

The PLC model separates ownership from management.

It transforms a personal business into a national economic institution.

Key advantages include:

Access to Large Capital

A PLC can raise funds through:

* Public share offerings

* Institutional investors

* Pension funds

* Insurance companies

* Diaspora investors

* Development finance institutions

Capital becomes available without over-reliance on bank loans.

Business Continuity

A company can survive generations.

The death or retirement of the founder does not necessarily mean the end of the enterprise.

Companies become permanent institutions.

Professional Management

Boards appoint qualified managers based on competence rather than family relationships.

This improves efficiency and competitiveness.

Wealth Creation for Citizens

Public ownership enables ordinary Gambians to become shareholders.

Instead of wealth being concentrated in one family, it becomes distributed across society.

This supports inclusive capitalism.

Improved Corporate Governance

PLCs require:

* Audited accounts

* Independent directors

* Transparent reporting

* Regulatory compliance

* Accountability to shareholders

These standards improve investor confidence.

Easier Access to International Finance

Development banks and international investors prefer dealing with well-governed corporate entities.

PLCs are better positioned to attract foreign direct investment and strategic partnerships.

LESSONS FROM GLOBAL EXPERIENCE

Many of the world's largest companies began as family businesses.

Examples include:

* Ford Motor Company

* Samsung

* Toyota

* Berkshire Hathaway

* Dangote Group

* Safaricom

* Equity Bank

Their founders recognised that sustainable growth required wider ownership and stronger institutions.

The business had to become bigger than the founder.

THE GAMBIA'S NEXT ECONOMIC EVOLUTION

The Gambia should encourage indigenous businesses to graduate through four stages:

Stage One

Sole Proprietorship

↓

Stage Two

Partnership

↓

Stage Three

Private Limited Liability Company

↓

Stage Four

Public Limited Liability Company

This evolution should become part of the country's private sector development strategy.

THE ROLE OF THE GAMBIAN DIASPORA

The Gambian diaspora represents a significant source of investment capital.

Public companies would allow Gambians abroad to invest securely in:

* Agriculture

* Housing

* Renewable energy

* Manufacturing

* Banking

* Transport

* Tourism

* Technology

Diaspora investments would move from remittances to productive capital formation.

GAMBIA SECURITIES MARKET

THE GAMBIA STOCK EXCHANGE-

A vibrant capital market would support this transition.

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The full operations and functioning of The Gambia Stock Exchange (GSE ) could enable:

* Initial Public Offerings (IPOs)

* Bond markets

* Corporate debt instruments

* Infrastructure financing

* SME growth capital

Such a market would deepen financial inclusion and mobilise domestic savings.

EMPIRICAL OBSERVATION

An examination of indigenous Gambian enterprises appears to suggest that very few have achieved uninterrupted institutional continuity over the entire post-independence period.

Many successful businesses have remained highly personalised and dependent on the founder.

The result is that businesses often do not outlive their creators.

This is not merely a business issue.

It is a national development issue.

CONCLUSION

The future of Gambian entrepreneurship should not simply be about creating successful businesses.

It should be about building enduring national institutions.

The challenge before Gambian entrepreneurs is to move:

From ownership to stewardship.

From family assets to national assets.

From personal wealth to intergenerational wealth.

From "Me, Myself and I" to "We, the Shareholders."

If The Gambia is to create companies that survive for one hundred years and compete globally, the country must embrace a new corporate culture built upon transparency, broad ownership, professional management, and public participation.

Only then will Gambian businesses truly become engines of sustainable growth, national prosperity, and economic transformation.

"A great entrepreneur does not merely build a business; he builds an institution that can outlive him."