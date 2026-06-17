Somalia, Egypt Hold Aid Talks in Mogadishu

17 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's disaster management chief met Wednesday with a senior Egyptian official in Mogadishu to strengthen humanitarian cooperation.

The chairman of SoDMA, Mohamud Moalim, hosted Egypt's assistant foreign minister for African affairs, Ambassador Mohamed Karim Fouad, for official discussions.

Talks focused on improving coordination in humanitarian assistance, disaster management, and strengthening Somalia's emergency response and rescue institutional capacity.

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Moalim briefed the delegation on Somalia's ongoing humanitarian situation, current challenges, and government-led efforts to address urgent needs effectively.

On Sunday, the United Nations has released $10 million in emergency aid for Somalia after warning of rising famine risks, with millions facing food insecurity and acute hunger nationwide.

Somalia is facing a humanitarian crisis driven by repeated droughts, ongoing conflict, and continued economic instability affecting vulnerable communities.

Failed rainy seasons across Somalia have destroyed crops, killed livestock, and severely reduced rural livelihoods that depend heavily on agriculture.

Humanitarian agencies warn millions urgently need assistance, with many displaced families living in overcrowded settlements near major urban centers.

Food insecurity remains widespread, especially among children, as communities struggle to recover from successive climate shocks and environmental stresses.

Aid officials say limited funding continues to strain relief operations, while climate change increases the frequency and severity of extreme weather.

Fouad, accompanied by Egypt's ambassador to Somalia, reaffirmed Cairo's continued commitment to supporting Somalia's humanitarian and disaster management efforts.

Reported by Abdirisak Mohamud Turyare

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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