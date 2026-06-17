Uganda: Mpigi MP Nambooze Urges Government to Boost Maternity Supplies in Public Health Facilities

The Woman Member of Parliament for Mpigi District, Teddy Nambooze, has urged government to increase the supply of essential maternal health items in public health facilities to improve service delivery for expectant mothers.

Nambooze made the appeal while donating maternity supplies to Buwama Health Centre III in Mpigi District, where she handed over items including mama kits, blankets, polythene sheets used during delivery, bedsheets, gloves, cotton wool and other essential materials meant to support mothers during childbirth.

The donation followed concerns raised by expectant mothers who say shortages of basic delivery items in government health centres continue to force them into financial strain, with many unable to afford what is required before receiving care.

Some of the mothers, including teenage expectant mothers, said they often face pressure to provide delivery materials even when they cannot afford them, while others pointed to absentee fathers who fail to support them during pregnancy.

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"We face many challenges during pregnancy. Sometimes when you ask the father of the child to buy gloves, cotton wool or a mama kit, he refuses and tells you that government hospitals should provide those items," some of the mothers said.

The women also raised concerns about treatment at some public health facilities, alleging that delays in care sometimes occur when patients are unable to provide required supplies immediately.

"You go to a government health facility expecting help, but some health workers first ask whether they are responsible for your pregnancy. They demand the required items before attending to you and in some cases speak to us harshly," they said.

Nambooze said maternal health should be prioritised, stressing that pregnant women require timely and dignified care regardless of their financial situation.

"A pregnant woman is in a delicate condition. It is wrong to mistreat mothers because they lack delivery supplies. Government should ensure that all the items needed during childbirth are available in health facilities," she said.

She further noted that preventable maternal complications and deaths could be reduced if health centres are consistently stocked with essential supplies and if mothers receive prompt attention upon arrival.

"Every expectant mother should find all the necessary delivery items at a health facility and receive them free of charge," she added.

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The legislator also called on men to take greater responsibility during pregnancy, saying support from partners remains critical to maternal health outcomes.

"As men, you must support the mothers of our children. Buy the items they need, provide what health workers ask for and accompany them to health facilities. Before blaming government, each person should first fulfil their own responsibility," she said.

Health workers and beneficiaries at Buwama Health Centre III welcomed the donation, describing it as timely support that would ease pressure on expectant mothers seeking services at the facility.

They noted that the facility continues to face shortages of essential maternity supplies, a challenge common in many rural health centres, which often affects service delivery and patient experience.