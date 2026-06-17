South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Commemorates Youth Month Through Empowerment Initiatives

As South Africa marks the Golden Jubilee of the 1976 Soweto Uprising, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality remains committed to honouring the legacy of the young people who fought for freedom by investing in programmes that create pathways for growth, participation and success for today's generation.

The municipality has joined the nation in commemorating Youth Month and the 50th anniversary of the historic June 16 uprising through a range of programmes aimed at empowering young people, promoting social inclusion and creating opportunities for their development.

Celebrated under the theme: "RESET@50 - The Future Calls" with the slogan "Our National Commitment to the Future, for Freedom Lives in Every Generation," this year's commemoration pays tribute to the courageous youth of 1976 whose sacrifices helped shape South Africa's democratic future.

It also serves as a call to action to address the challenges facing today's youth through meaningful opportunities, skills development, economic participation and active citizenship.

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A key highlight of the Municipality's Youth Month programme is the Mayoral Cup, one of Nelson Mandela Bay's flagship youth development initiatives, which has attracted more than 7 000 participants from communities across the metro.

The tournament provides a platform for talent identification, social cohesion, healthy lifestyles, leadership development and positive youth engagement, while showcasing the immense talent, resilience and potential of young people across Nelson Mandela Bay.

Launched in May 2026, the tournament continues to demonstrate the transformative power of sport as a vehicle for empowerment, social development and community building.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Executive Mayor, Babalwa Lobishe, has expressed her excitement at the high standard of games and the successful organisation of the Mayoral Cup.

"We are excited to see young people spread across Nelson Mandela Bay showcasing their talent. We continue to commit to this project because we know that a child in sport is a child kept away from crime and social ills.

"The current knockout stage is a critical phase leading towards the finals, which will be held as part of the Youth Month celebrations on 16 June 2026," Lobishe said.

The tournament is being implemented through a partnership between the Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture and the Nelson Mandela Bay Sport Confederation, reflecting a shared commitment to youth development through sport.

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The Mayoral Cup finals, scheduled for Youth Day on 16 June 2026, will form part of the municipality's broader Youth Month commemorative programme and serve as a celebration of youth excellence, determination and achievement.

The participating federations in the 2025/2026 Mayoral Cup include:

· SAFA Nelson Mandela Bay

· Nelson Mandela Bay Netball Eastern Province Rugby

· Nelson Mandela Bay Boxing

· Nelson Mandela Bay Basketball

· Nelson Mandela Bay Volleyball

· Mandela Bay Sport for the Physically Disabled

· Nelson Mandela Bay Sport Confederation

As the country reflects on the sacrifices of the youth of 1976, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality continues to demonstrate its commitment to ensuring that the ideals for which they fought are realised through tangible opportunities for today's generation.

Through initiatives such as the Mayoral Cup, the municipality is investing in a future where young people are empowered, included and equipped with the skills, confidence and opportunities needed to contribute meaningfully to the social and economic development of Nelson Mandela Bay and South Africa as a whole.