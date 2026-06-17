Africa: Kabale Leaders Urge Communities to Protect Children As Africa Marks Day of the African Child

As Uganda joins the rest of Africa to commemorate the 2026 Day of the African Child, child welfare advocates in Kabale District have called on parents, guardians, and communities to strengthen efforts to protect children from abuse, neglect, and harmful environments.

The Day of the African Child is commemorated every June 16 in memory of the 1976 Soweto Uprising in South Africa, where thousands of schoolchildren protested against the apartheid education system. Many children were killed during the protests, and the day has since become a global reminder of the need to uphold and protect children's rights.

Speaking during the commemoration activities in Kabale, the District Senior Probation Officer, Monica Muhumuza, stressed the importance of responsible parenting and community involvement in ensuring children's safety and development.

"Some children in Kabale experience abuse and neglect, forcing them to leave their homes and end up on the streets," Muhumuza said.

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"My office continues to educate communities about proper child care while working with child protection organisations to improve children's welfare," she added.

At Gracevilla Girls' Home, a shelter established in 2013 to support vulnerable girls, residents Desire Kirabo and Doreen Musiimenta shared personal experiences of hardship that forced them to leave their homes and seek support at the facility.

The founder of Gracevilla Girls' Home, Ruth Ndyabahika Kendegye, said the organisation has supported more than 500 children through partnerships with donors and government agencies.

"There is a need for government to provide additional assistance, particularly in meeting educational costs such as school fees," Ndyabahika said.

She called for increased support towards institutions working to provide care, education, and protection for vulnerable children.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) Orphans and Other Vulnerable Children Monograph 2024, Uganda has 2,873,622 orphaned children, representing about 13 percent of the country's child population.

The report also indicates that 1.5 percent of children aged between 10 and 17 years have already given birth, highlighting continued challenges affecting vulnerable children, including early pregnancy and limited access to support services.

Child rights advocates in Kabale say protecting children requires collective responsibility from families, communities, government institutions, and development partners.

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They urged communities to report cases of child abuse, support vulnerable children, and create safer environments where every child can access education, healthcare, and protection.