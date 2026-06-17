Uganda: Muntu Tells Museveni to Choose 'New Route' After Lukwago Arrest

Former presidential candidate and Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) leader Maj (Rtd) Gen Mugisha Muntu has urged President Museveni to chart a different course for Uganda following Monday's arrest and reported mistreatment of prominent lawyer and politician Erias Lukwago.

On Tuesday, Muntu described the developments surrounding Lukwago's arrest as a troubling sign of the country's deteriorating respect for the rule of law.

Lukwago was reportedly arrested on Monday morning after armed men dressed in Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) uniforms raided his home in Bulwa Zone, Wakaliga, confiscated unspecified documents and took him away.

The incident sparked widespread concern after Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba shared on social media an image allegedly showing Lukwago blindfolded inside a washroom, while security agencies remained silent on his whereabouts and the legal basis for his detention.

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Reacting to the developments, Muntu said the treatment of Lukwago, who was carrying out his professional duties as a lawyer, was unacceptable.

"The current trend in our politics is quite worrying. Abducting Hon Erias Lukwago, a lawyer in the course of conducting his legal duties of representing a client, torturing & humiliating him is not only a sign of contempt for the rule of law but also for the citizenry, beside being a sign of utter recklessness," Muntu wrote.

Lukwago is part of the legal team representing opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye in a case against security over Besigye's alleged abduction from Kenya. The defence response in the matter is expected on June 18.

Muntu warned against the use of fear and intimidation as instruments of governance, saying history offers lessons about where such tactics ultimately lead.

"Fear and terror as tools of control as you may know work for a while but always have a limit. We do not have to maintain the same direction. History has shown us that this route is untenable and it never ends well. 'Change being the only constant' is an immutable law," he said.

The retired army general then turned his attention directly to President Museveni, saying responsibility now rests with him as both Head of State and Commander-in-Chief.

"At this point the buck stops with the President & C-I-C. Parliament and the Judiciary are in no position to act (UNFORTUNATELY); those who may celebrate that fact may be like young monkeys laughing at a burning forest," he said.

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Muntu further challenged the President to break from patterns that have characterised previous governments.

"You have to choose which direction the Country takes Mr President. It is never too late. Will you maintain the route all past governments took in spite of the inevitable consequences or a NEW route. If it is to be a new route, I must say, it takes tremendous courage. I hope you Mr President will summon the necessary courage to act as is necessary to do."

Lukwago's arrest has drawn condemnation from political leaders, lawyers and human rights advocates, adding to growing concerns over due process, human rights and the role of security agencies in Uganda's political landscape.