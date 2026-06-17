Uganda: Ebola Fears Cut Donor Support As Nalukolongo Care Home Appeals for Help

- A community care centre in Nalukolongo that provides support to vulnerable people has raised concerns over a sharp decline in donor support following the Ebola outbreak, warning that the trend is putting increasing pressure on its ability to provide essential services.

Speaking in an interview, Sister Annie Jolly Namugga, a community spokesperson at Bakateyamba Home, said fears surrounding the Ebola epidemic and restrictions associated with disease prevention measures have significantly reduced the number of donors and well-wishers visiting the facility.

"Because of the Ebola epidemic, we've been affected in terms of receiving items from donors. Those who normally come to give us food, clothes and some cash for catering for bills like water and medical expenses are now limited," Namugga said.

She explained that the decline in donations has affected the home's access to food supplies, clothing and financial support used to meet day-to-day operational expenses.

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As a result, management has been forced to adopt stricter resource management measures to ensure available supplies last longer.

Despite the challenges, Namugga said support from individual well-wishers has helped the institution remain operational.

Donations of essential items such as sugar, rice, soap and milk have enabled the facility to continue caring for its residents, many of whom depend entirely on the home for daily support and accommodation.

The centre has also strengthened health and safety measures to protect residents and staff from possible Ebola infection.

Visitor access has been restricted, while health workers from the Ministry of Health have conducted training sessions on disease prevention and infection control.

"We do not accept visitors going inside to the patients because we don't want their lives to be at risk. We have been trained by health workers and we strictly follow the guidelines. We thank God that we have not recorded any Ebola case," Namugga said.

She appealed to the Government of Uganda, corporate organisations and development partners to provide urgent assistance, particularly as the facility undertakes renovation works aimed at improving accommodation and living conditions for residents.

According to Namugga, one of the temporary shelters currently housing residents is a shipping container that has deteriorated significantly and now poses safety risks.

"I draw a plea to the Government of Uganda. If they can provide us with assistance of any kind, especially now when we are renovating rooms at this home. The container we are using as a shelter is leaking badly and it has electric wiring, which makes us fear for the lives of the people staying there," she said.

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She called upon well-wishers, charitable organisations and development partners to support efforts to construct safer and more permanent accommodation facilities.

Improved infrastructure, she said, would enhance the institution's ability to continue caring for vulnerable people despite the challenges created by the Ebola outbreak and declining donor contributions.

The appeal comes at a time when many community-based organisations and charitable institutions across the country are grappling with operational difficulties linked to public health concerns, reduced movement and a slowdown in donor engagement during the ongoing Ebola response.

While health authorities continue to emphasise preventive measures to contain the outbreak, organisations serving vulnerable communities say sustained support remains critical to ensuring that essential social services are not disrupted.