Uganda: Environmental Experts Probe Mysterious Colour Changes in Lake Bunyonyi

16 June 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

A team of environmental experts from the Ministry of Water and Environment has commenced a three-day assessment of Lake Bunyonyi in Kabale District following reports of unusual changes in the lake's colour and growing concerns about water quality.

The inspection team is led by Lilian Idrakua, the Commissioner for Water Quality Management, and includes specialists from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), the Department of Environmental Support Services, and the Department of Water Services.

Lake Bunyonyi, one of Uganda's leading tourist destinations and a key source of water for surrounding communities, has recently exhibited unusual colour variations that have sparked concern among residents, tourism operators, and local leaders.

The experts are expected to conduct a series of tests to assess possible causes of the changes, including pollution, algae blooms, and other environmental factors that could affect water quality, public health, and tourism activities.

Local leaders have welcomed the assessment, saying the findings will help inform appropriate interventions to safeguard the lake and protect the livelihoods of communities that depend on it.

Authorities said a comprehensive report detailing the findings and recommendations is expected upon completion of the three-day exercise.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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