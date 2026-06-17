Uganda: Kabale Coffee Farmers Receive Shs27 Million Input Boost Under Climate-Smart Agriculture Project

- Coffee farmers in Kabale District have received agricultural inputs worth Shs27 million under a government programme aimed at boosting production and strengthening resilience against the effects of climate change.

The farm equipment was handed over to members of the Kabungo Coffee Farmers Group in Katenga Parish, Kaharo Sub-county under the World Bank-funded Uganda Climate Smart Agriculture Transformation Project (UCSATP).

The package includes wheelbarrows, fertilizers, water pumps, tarpaulins, watering cans and other essential farm tools intended to improve coffee production and farm management practices.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Friday, Kabale District Senior Fisheries Officer and project focal person Jennifer Twebaze urged beneficiaries to utilize the equipment for its intended purpose and warned against selling the items.

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"These inputs are heavily subsidized by government and development partners to improve food security and household incomes. They are for use on your farms only. Selling them defeats the purpose and may attract sanctions," Twebaze said.

She noted that the Uganda Climate Smart Agriculture Transformation Project seeks to help farmers adapt to changing weather patterns through the adoption of improved technologies and sustainable agricultural practices.

According to Twebaze, climate change continues to pose a significant challenge to agricultural productivity, making it necessary for farmers to embrace modern farming methods that enhance efficiency and reduce vulnerability to adverse weather conditions.

She added that the project is designed to build resilience among farming communities while increasing agricultural output and improving livelihoods.

The Uganda Climate Smart Agriculture Transformation Project targets coffee-growing households across Kabale District and other parts of the country, with a focus on promoting climate-smart agricultural practices, increasing productivity and strengthening value chains.

Coffee remains one of Uganda's leading export commodities and a major source of income for thousands of households in the Kigezi sub-region.

Government has in recent years intensified efforts to support coffee farmers through the provision of improved seedlings, extension services and agricultural inputs as part of broader strategies to increase production and export earnings.

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Members of the Kabungo Coffee Farmers Group welcomed the support, saying the inputs will help improve farm operations and increase coffee yields.

The intervention is expected to contribute to enhanced productivity, improved household incomes and greater resilience among coffee farmers facing the growing challenges associated with climate change.