Ghana: Kennedy Agyapong Criticises NPP and NDC Over Delays in Completing Afari Military Hospital

Former NPP flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, has criticised both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the delayed completion of the Afari Military Hospital and other stalled health infrastructure projects.

Mr. Agyapong made the remarks on Tuesday after donating a pickup truck, an incubator and personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the 37 Military Hospital as part of activities marking his 66th birthday.

Speaking at the event, he said successive governments had failed to complete the Afari Military Hospital despite having years in office to do so.

According to him, the project was initiated during the administration of former President John Agyekum Kufuor and construction later commenced under the NDC.

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Mr. Agyapong, who previously chaired Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee, said he was aware of the project's challenges and insisted that both the NPP and NDC should be held accountable for the delays.

"We will criticise the NDC and we will criticise the NPP. That's the only way to go," he said.

He noted that the previous NPP administration spent eight years in office without completing the facility and questioned attempts to place the blame solely on the current government.

The former Assin Central MP called on Ghanaians to put national development ahead of partisan politics and demand accountability from all political parties.

He said the country would make greater progress if leaders focused on completing critical projects and delivering results rather than engaging in political point-scoring.