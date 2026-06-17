Ghana: GES Interdicts Bole Shs Teacher Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct With Student

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted a teacher of Bole Senior High School in the Savannah Region over an alleged sexual relationship with a student.

The decision follows the circulation of a video on social media allegedly involving the teacher and the student.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 16, 2026, and signed by the Head of Public Relations at GES, Daniel Fenyi, the Service said it had become aware of the video and had begun investigations into the matter.

According to the statement, the teacher has been interdicted pending the outcome of the investigations in line with GES rules and regulations.

The Service condemned all forms of amorous relationships between teachers and students and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct in schools.

It further cautioned all staff to uphold the highest standards of professional ethics and conduct at all times.

GES assured the public that it remains committed to protecting the safety and well-being of students across the country.

The statement added that appropriate disciplinary and legal action would be taken against anyone found culpable after investigations are completed.

Management of the Service said the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness and noted that further updates may be provided as investigations progress.