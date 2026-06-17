West Africa: Ghana-Peru Arts Contest Returns to Strengthen Cultural Ties

The Embassy of Peru in Ghana has launched the second edition of the Ghana-Peru Arts Contest, a cultural initiative aimed at deepening friendship and artistic exchange between the two countries.

The contest, officially launched on June 10, invites young Ghanaian artists aged between 15 and 25 to create original works that illustrate the friendship between Ghana and Peru.

Participants will compete in three categories: painting, drawing and pencil work, and sculpture and other visual art forms.

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Speaking at the launch, Peru's Ambassador to Ghana, Rosa Liliana Gómez Cárdenas de Weston, described cultural diplomacy as an important tool for promoting understanding, friendship and appreciation among nations.

"Diplomacy is the language of comprehension, understanding and friendship. Cultural diplomacy promotes cultural appreciation, global awareness, inclusivity, heritage preservation, and provides enrichment to the society," she said.

The Ambassador noted that although Ghana and Peru are separated by thousands of kilometres, the two countries share deep cultural connections, particularly through Afro-Peruvian heritage expressed in music, food and traditions.

"Peru and Ghana, though separated by an ocean, share the same soul. An important binding element between both countries is the Afro-Peruvian heritage through culture, rhythm and food," she said.

The competition follows the success of the inaugural edition held in 2021 and is being organised by the Embassy of Peru together with the Honorary Consul of Peru in Tema, Ghassan Yared.

According to Ambassador Gómez Cárdenas de Weston, the contest was conceived as a friendship project to encourage Ghanaians to learn more about Peru through artistic expression.

She announced that the contest will now become an annual event, thanks to continued support from the honorary consul.

"I am very pleased to announce that thanks to the generosity of the Peruvian Honorary Consul this contest will be celebrated on a yearly basis," she said.

Organisers said all submitted works must be original, handmade and not generated using artificial intelligence.

Entries will first be submitted electronically before shortlisted artists are asked to present their works physically for final judging.

The contest offers cash prizes and recognition for outstanding participants. Winners in each of the three categories will receive $300, a certificate and a Peruvian handicraft, while an overall winner will receive an additional $200. Six honourable mentions will also be recognised.

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The submission deadline is September 17, with the awards ceremony and exhibition scheduled for October at the University of Ghana's Great Hall.

Organisers plan to showcase shortlisted and winning artworks during the exhibition, giving young artists a platform to share their creativity with a wider audience.

Encouraging participants to take part, the Ambassador said the contest goes beyond competition and offers young people an opportunity to express themselves and inspire others.

"This contest is more than a competition.it is an opportunity to express yourself, inspire others, and showcase the power of creativity," she said.