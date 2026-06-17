Ghana: GNFS Saves Lives, Contains Late-Night Fire At Adweso

16 June 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The Ghana National Fire Service averted major damage after a fire broke out at a six-bedroom self-contained house in Adweso, Koforidua, on Thursday night, June 11, 2026.

Firefighters from the New Juaben North Municipal Fire Station responded to a distress call at 11:10 PM. A 12-man crew led by ADO I Ohene arrived at the scene within minutes.

On arrival, the team met flames and thick smoke coming from the roof and eaves of the building. They quickly contained the blaze and extinguished it before it could spread to other rooms.

While personal belongings in the affected room were destroyed, the swift response saved the rest of the house and prevented what could have been a bigger disaster.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the relevant authorities.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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